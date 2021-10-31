Bateman unbowed as Wigan aim to bounce back under Peet

John Bateman says Wigan will learn from the disappointment of this year as they eye a new era of success under Matt Peet.

The freshly-appointed team chief – who has stepped up to replace Adrian Lam after having a variety of coaching roles at the club – will be out to deliver a first Super League title since 2018.

That was the last of three collected under Shaun Wane, who has returned to the Warriors in a leadership role, which he will combine with his duties as England coach.

Peet will be assisted by Lee Briers and Sean O’Loughlin, who was alongside Bateman in the backrow when Warrington were beaten in the Grand Final three years ago.

It was Bateman’s final appearance of his first spell at Wigan before a bright two-season stint with Canberra Raiders, with whom he played in the 2019 NRL Grand Final defeat by Sydney Roosters.

He re-joined Wigan ahead of this year, when he played 19 times as Lam’s side finished fourth before an 8-0 home defeat by Leeds in their play-off elimination tie.

Earlier in the season, Wigan went out of the Challenge Cup, a trophy they haven’t lifted since 2019, at the quarter-final stage, beaten 20-10 at Hull.

“It’s not how I wanted my first season back at Wigan to end,” said the 28-year-old, who began his career at home-city club Bradford.

“But we’ll dust ourselves down and we’ll go again. We’ve had our ups and downs this year, but we’ll be better for it.

“For me, to be back home playing in front of my family each and every week makes me proud, and I’ve absolutely loved it.

“To be back in cherry and white colours and playing in front of our loyal fans has been amazing.

“Now it’s the beginning of a new chapter, with a new head coach and new players and I’m looking forward to stepping onto the field with the likes of Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, and Abbas Miski.”

