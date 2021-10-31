Evans rates Super League switch a Hull of a move

Hull FC signing Kane Evans has his sights set on turning out for Fiji in their World Cup opener against holders Australia, which could take place at his new home, the MKM Stadium.

The venue would have hosted the match had it taken place this year and it is in line to stage it in October 2022.

The powerhouse prop who has played 131 NRL matches for Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and most recently New Zealand Warriors, has made 13 appearances for Fiji, including five at the 2013 World Cup and four at the 2017 tournament.

Evans, 31, who has also played for the New South Wales City and NRL All Stars sides, said: “The Fiji squad is going to be based in Hull. It’s weird how all these things link up.

“I played in Hull during the 2013 World Cup. It was only my third game for Fiji, but I remember there being a huge crowd against England.

“We had them pretty close for a long time, but they eventually got the better of us. It was really emotional.”

Evans, who has penned a two-year deal, is Hull’s third new signing after fellow Fiji international and South Sydney Roosters hooker Joe Lovodua and Huddersfield winger Darnell McIntosh.

The Sydney-born former New South Wales Under-20s player is known for his powerful running style and hard-hitting defence.

“My first goal is to come over and make an impact for the club. I know if I do my job properly, I’m in a good position to make a mark for my country too,” he added.

Evans says Hull have made a good acquisition in Lovodua, explaining: “Joey is very underrated and there are a lot of people who don’t know what he’s capable of.

“He’s done an enormous job for our Fijian team. I couldn’t understand why he didn’t get much game time at St George. He brings some real versatility and a strong-running game.

“When I heard he was coming over to Hull, that sort of ticked another box for me. I can’t wait to play some more footy with him.”

At Parramatta, Evans played alongside Hull second rower Manu Ma’u.

“I’ve been speaking to Manu throughout this whole process. He’s such a special player and to have him alongside me is a real blessing,” he explained.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.