Batley Bulldogs boss Craig Lingard linked with Super League role

IT’S that time of the year when players and even coaches move around as clubs try to improve their positions in their respective tables.

For the Castleford Tigers, their 2023 Super League season could not have gone more awry so far with just two wins from 11 games placing them second bottom in the table with only winless Wakefield Trinity behind them.

Lee Radford left the club after just three games with assistant coach Andy Last taking the reins on an interim basis and then on a permanent basis.

Since then, Last has admitted that he will be looking for a new assistant with a number of names already been thrown up.

League Express understands that Batley Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard is in the mix for part-time number two role, juggling his time at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium with that of The Jungle.

Lingard’s stock has risen considerably over the years with head coaching roles at Keighley Cougars and Batley making the 45-year-old one of the most sought-after second-tier boss.