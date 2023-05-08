Ex-Leeds Rhinos forward throws hat in ring for Bradford Bulls job

BRADFORD BULLS are in a bit of a pickle as things stand.

Now sitting outside the top six play-offs with five wins from ten games, the West Yorkshire side are coachless following the exit of Mark Dunning earlier this week.

Dunning had taken the reins on an interim basis following the sacking of John Kear in 2022 before being appointed on a permanent basis towards the back end of last season.

Heading into the 2023 Championship season, there was much optimism surrounding Odsal given the calibre of player being brought in such as Super League stalwarts Michael Lawrence, Bodene Thompson and Jack Walker.

However, things haven’t gone to plan so following a 46-12 drubbing by lowly Barrow Raiders at the weekend, Dunning’s exit from Bradford was confirmed.

Now, of course, the hunt is on for new blood and one man that is throwing his hat into the ring is former Leeds Rhinos forward Matt Adamson.

Adamson told League Express: “All they have to do is call, I could start tomorrow.”

The former forward made 72 appearances for the Rhinos between 2002 and 2024, becoming a big hit at Headingley with his direct running style and enthusiasm.

The 50-year-old hung up his boots following the culmination of the 2005 NRL season with the Canberra Raiders and subsequently headed into the world of coaching.

Adamson has held coaching roles for the Melbourne Storm’s Under-20s and Penrith Panthers – with whom he played 157 games for before making the move to England – but is now talent identification lead for the Titan Sports Management player agency group.