Batley Bulldogs star cycles to London to raise funds for club during ban

BATLEY BULLDOGS second rower Dane Manning got on his bike as he serves a lengthy ban, but all for the good of the club.

The sidelined 35-year-old travelled to London Broncos for Saturday’s game on two wheels, staging a sponsored cycle ride to raise funds to help upgrade the floodlights at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

Mark Moxon’s men won 16-14 at Wimbledon – more than 200 miles from Batley – in what was the halfway point of Manning’s eight-game suspension for punching during a brawl near the end of the 16-12 1895 Cup first-round defeat at home to Bradford early last month.

The former Leeds player, who is in his second spell at Batley, having also represented Featherstone and Halifax, rode south alongside his friend Mark Flynn.

“With being suspended, I wanted to challenge myself and also keep myself fit,” he explained.

“It’s also a way of raising some money for our floodlight appeal. Batley are a family club where we all muck in for each other and I thought I would help out.

“They have always looked after me. They look after everybody. I want to give them a bit back.”