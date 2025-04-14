Leeds Rhinos star ends two-and-a-half years of injury frustration with return

LEEDS RHINOS forward Shannon Lacey has ended two-and-a-half years of frustration by finally pulling on the blue and amber once again.

The 25-year-old suffered an ankle and leg injury during the 2022 season, and subsequent complications led to her being ruled out for the entirety of both the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.

So Saturday, April 5 was a day for her to remember as, for the first time in 931 days, she took to the field and played Rugby League as Leeds got their Challenge Cup campaign off to a winning start against Leigh Leopards.

Lacey retained her place in the squad for Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Eagles and couldn’t be more grateful for the support the club have shown her.

“It felt really good to be out there again,” Lacey told League Express. “Obviously there were a few nerves to start with. Knowing the player that I was previously, I needed to get some early ball so I made sure that I tackled as early as I could and carried the ball as soon as I could.

“That helped be settle back into the game nice and quickly and I feel like I did well. I am just really grateful I am now back out there.

“Initially it was a broken leg and dislocated ankle, but then there were some complications, so I had to have it rebroken and reset.

“It has been a frustrating time and I have been on a long journey, but it all feels worth it to be back playing and having my family watching me.

“The club have been fantastic through the whole journey and I cannot fault them at all. They have supported me the entire way through, the background staff have helped me through everything and I am very very grateful for that.”

Meanwhile the Rhinos have announced Caitlin Beevers as their new captain, stepping into the role left vacant by Hanna Butcher’s retirement.