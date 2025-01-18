Batley Bulldogs stunned by Midlands Hurricanes in dramatic finish

BATLEY BULLDOGS 30 MIDLANDS HURRICANES 34
KEITH McGHIE, Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Saturday
MARK DUNNING and newly appointed general manager Eorl Crabtree emerged with beaming smiles on their faces after a dramatic late interception try from Matty Hanley snatched a hard-fought victory in Batley for League One side Midlands.
Batley had battled back from 28-14 behind to take the lead with three late scores in a six-minute spell but credit must go to the visitors, who themselves overcame an early deficit to boss much of the rest of the game and show that they will again trouble more than a few third-tier sides this coming season.
This was a shock defeat for Batley who, with just 18 players named, were affected by the loss of Niall Flynn – with a head cut – and chief playmaker Josh Woods midway through the contest.
That added to the absence of Elliot Kear, noteable winter signing Jack Render, Ben White and Alistair Leak, although fullback Robbie Butterworth, who missed the Boxing Day defeat of Dewsbury, got his first run-out of the winter.
The ambitious Birmingham-based visitors, arguably the most eye-catching improvers of 2024, included a raft of winter acquisitions, although Ross Oakes (pectoral muscle) plus new signings Jose Kenga (calf) and Aiden Roden (suspended) were unable to feature as coach Dunning used this lone shakedown in preparation for next week’s cup clash with perennially powerful amateurs Siddal.
The visitors were forced to withstand plenty of early pressure incurred through several largely unforced errors.
Ollie Greensmith was put over by Woods from close range after six minutes, with the Bulldogs’ scrum-half slotting the conversion, but there was no further scoring until Hurricanes hit back to level through Travis Corion after a good catch and offload from centre Hanley.
Running down the slope and buoyed by their success, Midlands went ahead when a defensive error from a stab through enabled Todd Horner to pounce between the posts, with Sully Medforth again having no trouble adding the goal.
The early Bulldogs dominance was now being tested but a spectacular 70-metre breakaway try from Jonah Parsons narrowed the gap to 10-12.
A wonderful diving finish into the corner by Matty Chrimes extended the Canes’ lead once more but Joe Burton’s low dive into the corner narrowed the gap to two again just before the interval.
An early break from Jon-Luke Kirby helped Midlands to quickly adapt to running up the hill and recently appointed captain Callum McLelland’s mazey run across to the line bewildered the Bulldogs, with usual kicker Jake Sweeting’s boot putting two scores between the sides for the first time as the sun began to drop behind the main stand.
Just after the hour Ellis Hobson spotted a gap in the defence and strode through from close range to help increase the League One side’s advantage to 14-28.
With twelve minutes remaining Parsons put Joe Arundel in for his first try in a Bulldogs shirt, then Dane Manning grabbed two more quick-fire scores and, with Woods off because of a groin tweak, Butterworth’s two conversions edged the hosts ahead and seemed to have snatched a late victory.
But Hanley’s dramatic interception in the final minutes put the Hurricanes ahead again and gave Batley no time to respond.
GAMESTAR: Todd Horner’s pace and positional awareness at fullback were crucial factors in Midlands’ win.
GAMEBREAKER: The last-gasp interception and foot-race success from Matty Hanley.
MATCHFACTS
BULLDOGS
1 Robbie Butterworth
2 Joe Burton
3 Ollie Greensmith
4 Joe Arundel
26 Alfie Dean
23 Jonah Parsons
7 Josh Woods
10 Luke Cooper
14 Brandon Moore
13 James Brown
21 Kieren Hepworth
12 Lucas Walshaw
17 Luke Blake
Subs (all used)
15 Nyle Flynn
16 Michael Ward
11 Dane Manning
20 Paul Chitakunye
18 Samy Kibula
Tries: Greensmith (6), Parsons (23), Burton (36), Arundel (68), Manning (70, 74)
Goals: Woods 1/3, Butterworth 2/3
HURRICANES
1 Todd Horner
5 Travis Corion
24 Matty Hanley
3 Ryan Johnson
2 Matty Chrimes
21 Sully Medforth
7 Callum McLelland
8 Jon-Luke Kirby
9 Danny Barcoe
10 Sam Bowring
11 Tom Wilkinson
12 Josh Jordan-Roberts
13 Mike Wood
Subs (all used)
19 Marcus Green
16 Ellis Hobson
20 Elliot Morris
17 Kieran Moran
18 Zeus Silk
6 Jake Sweeting
15 Aaron Willis
26 Ethan Newboult
32 Chris Cullimore
– Louis Beattie
Tries: Corion (17), Horner (21), Chrimes (36), McLelland (46), Hobson (62), Hanley (78)
Goals: Medforth 2/3, Sweeting 3/3
SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-12, 10-12, 10-16, 14-16; 14-22, 14-28, 18-28, 24-28, 30-28, 30-34
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Bulldogs: Samy Kibula; Hurricanes: Todd Horner
Penalty count: 2-6
Half-time: 14-16
Referee: Luke Bland