Batley Bulldogs stunned by Midlands Hurricanes in dramatic finish

BATLEY BULLDOGS 30 MIDLANDS HURRICANES 34

KEITH McGHIE, Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Saturday

MARK DUNNING and newly appointed general manager Eorl Crabtree emerged with beaming smiles on their faces after a dramatic late interception try from Matty Hanley snatched a hard-fought victory in Batley for League One side Midlands.

Batley had battled back from 28-14 behind to take the lead with three late scores in a six-minute spell but credit must go to the visitors, who themselves overcame an early deficit to boss much of the rest of the game and show that they will again trouble more than a few third-tier sides this coming season.

This was a shock defeat for Batley who, with just 18 players named, were affected by the loss of Niall Flynn – with a head cut – and chief playmaker Josh Woods midway through the contest.

That added to the absence of Elliot Kear, noteable winter signing Jack Render, Ben White and Alistair Leak, although fullback Robbie Butterworth, who missed the Boxing Day defeat of Dewsbury, got his first run-out of the winter.

The ambitious Birmingham-based visitors, arguably the most eye-catching improvers of 2024, included a raft of winter acquisitions, although Ross Oakes (pectoral muscle) plus new signings Jose Kenga (calf) and Aiden Roden (suspended) were unable to feature as coach Dunning used this lone shakedown in preparation for next week’s cup clash with perennially powerful amateurs Siddal.

The visitors were forced to withstand plenty of early pressure incurred through several largely unforced errors.

Ollie Greensmith was put over by Woods from close range after six minutes, with the Bulldogs’ scrum-half slotting the conversion, but there was no further scoring until Hurricanes hit back to level through Travis Corion after a good catch and offload from centre Hanley.

Running down the slope and buoyed by their success, Midlands went ahead when a defensive error from a stab through enabled Todd Horner to pounce between the posts, with Sully Medforth again having no trouble adding the goal.

The early Bulldogs dominance was now being tested but a spectacular 70-metre breakaway try from Jonah Parsons narrowed the gap to 10-12.

A wonderful diving finish into the corner by Matty Chrimes extended the Canes’ lead once more but Joe Burton’s low dive into the corner narrowed the gap to two again just before the interval.

An early break from Jon-Luke Kirby helped Midlands to quickly adapt to running up the hill and recently appointed captain Callum McLelland’s mazey run across to the line bewildered the Bulldogs, with usual kicker Jake Sweeting’s boot putting two scores between the sides for the first time as the sun began to drop behind the main stand.

Just after the hour Ellis Hobson spotted a gap in the defence and strode through from close range to help increase the League One side’s advantage to 14-28.

With twelve minutes remaining Parsons put Joe Arundel in for his first try in a Bulldogs shirt, then Dane Manning grabbed two more quick-fire scores and, with Woods off because of a groin tweak, Butterworth’s two conversions edged the hosts ahead and seemed to have snatched a late victory.

But Hanley’s dramatic interception in the final minutes put the Hurricanes ahead again and gave Batley no time to respond.

GAMESTAR: Todd Horner’s pace and positional awareness at fullback were crucial factors in Midlands’ win.

GAMEBREAKER: The last-gasp interception and foot-race success from Matty Hanley.

MATCHFACTS

BULLDOGS

1 Robbie Butterworth

2 Joe Burton

3 Ollie Greensmith

4 Joe Arundel

26 Alfie Dean

23 Jonah Parsons

7 Josh Woods

10 Luke Cooper

14 Brandon Moore

13 James Brown

21 Kieren Hepworth

12 Lucas Walshaw

17 Luke Blake

Subs (all used)

15 Nyle Flynn

16 Michael Ward

11 Dane Manning

20 Paul Chitakunye

18 Samy Kibula

Tries: Greensmith (6), Parsons (23), Burton (36), Arundel (68), Manning (70, 74)

Goals: Woods 1/3, Butterworth 2/3

HURRICANES

1 Todd Horner

5 Travis Corion

24 Matty Hanley

3 Ryan Johnson

2 Matty Chrimes

21 Sully Medforth

7 Callum McLelland

8 Jon-Luke Kirby

9 Danny Barcoe

10 Sam Bowring

11 Tom Wilkinson

12 Josh Jordan-Roberts

13 Mike Wood

Subs (all used)

19 Marcus Green

16 Ellis Hobson

20 Elliot Morris

17 Kieran Moran

18 Zeus Silk

6 Jake Sweeting

15 Aaron Willis

26 Ethan Newboult

32 Chris Cullimore

– Louis Beattie

Tries: Corion (17), Horner (21), Chrimes (36), McLelland (46), Hobson (62), Hanley (78)

Goals: Medforth 2/3, Sweeting 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-12, 10-12, 10-16, 14-16; 14-22, 14-28, 18-28, 24-28, 30-28, 30-34

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulldogs: Samy Kibula; Hurricanes: Todd Horner

Penalty count: 2-6

Half-time: 14-16

Referee: Luke Bland