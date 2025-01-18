St Helens given major boost as key figure at Super League club rejects NRL move

ST HELENS have been given a major boost as chief executive Mike Rush has rejected the chance to move to the NRL and instead stay with the Super League club.

Rush has overseen one of the greatest periods in Saints’ history, with four Super League titles and a World Club Challenge secured under his leadership.

That has, inevitably, piqued the interest of those abroad, with St George Illawarra Dragons reportedly keen to add Rush to their roster as chief executive.

Rush was appointed as Saints chief executive back in April 2013, having progressed through the ranks at the Merseyside club and the Dragons first registered their interest in Rush back in 2023.

However, the Saints man has since turned that opportunity down despite talks being “well advanced”.

The Daily Telegraph reported that: “The Dragons search for a chief executive continues after frontrunner Mike Rush opted against pursing the job. It is understood that talks between the St Helens boss and the Dragons were well advanced but he has since indicated he won’t be taking up the position.”