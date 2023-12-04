Batley Bulldogs to play important role for Craig Lingard at Castleford Tigers

DUAL-REGISTRATION partners Batley will be the first port of call for the Castleford’s squad players next season – despite head coach Craig Lingard not being a fan of the system.

Lingard has agreed a partnership with his former club that will see Castleford players made available to feature in the Championship on a week-by-week basis.

Super League clubs have a number of options available to them to give players outside their selected 17 game time, including loans and a Reserves league.

But Reserves games have only been played every two weeks in recent years and the strength of the teams fielded can vary between clubs.

“I’m not a massive fan of the dual-registration system, but it’s in place so you might as well use it if you can to your benefit,” said Lingard.

“If they want any of the players available, Batley can take them. If they don’t want them, they’ll play with our Reserves or they won’t play that week.

“It will benefit our younger players, playing against grown men week in, week out in a real tough competition.

“Hopefully Batley are fighting at the top end of the table again and if that’s the case it’ll benefit us.

“Because the Reserves comp is not really bought into by every single club, they’re sending their players out for dual-registration, which then weakens the Reserves competition. As a result, that’s what we’re doing as well.

“We’re sending our players out to play Championship rugby because the Reserves competition isn’t consistently good enough to make sure they’re up to speed as much as we want them to be.

“For me, if dual-registration is going to be there longer term, it’s going to impact on the Reserves comp. As long as that’s the case, (the Championship) is where we’ll want to send our players to, to play in the best competition available.”

