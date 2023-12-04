Sam Powell on swapping Wigan Warriors for Warrington Wolves at end of ‘mad’ year

SAM POWELL is keen to make the most of his remaining time as a player after a “mad” year finished with him swapping Wigan for Warrington.

A 15-year association with his hometown club recently came to an end as he left the Warriors to sign a two-year deal with the Wolves.

Powell, 31, joined Wigan at Academy level before eleven seasons as a first-team player in which he made 273 appearances, scored 42 tries and won three Super League Grand Finals.

But last year he fell behind Brad O’Neill in the DW Stadium pecking order, while Wigan have recruited fellow hooker Kruise Leeming from Gold Coast Titans.

So, a season which brought a lengthy lay-off with a shoulder injury and finished with another Old Trafford victory proved to be his last at the club.

“I’ve never been closed-minded to think I’d spend all my career at Wigan,” said Powell.

“The way it was going, it probably looked like that (would happen). But it’s professional sport and it comes down to opinions.

“I look back on my Wigan career now with nothing but good memories and great times.

“I haven’t got long left in the game, I’m not stupid. So I just want to enjoy myself here (at Warrington) and give what I can.

“Last season was mad for me. Halfway through was probably the most challenging part of my rugby career so far. What followed was probably one of the best as well.

“I got injured halfway through the season and was laid off for around eight weeks.

“At the time I said to my wife that I wouldn’t make a decision until the season was done, even though I kind of knew I’d be leaving after they signed Kruise.

“My mindset was that I wasn’t fit and I wanted to get back fit. I knew I could play a part in the team if I was fit.

“I knew the team had a chance of winning a Grand Final and I didn’t want to give that up. Luckily, that’s what we ended up doing.

“As the season finished, there were a couple of clubs who were interested. Sam (Burgess, Warrington head coach) gave me a call and as soon as I spoke to him, I wanted it to happen.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.