BBC and Premier Sports confirm Challenge Cup TV picks as quarter-final schedule finalised

The BBC will show Catalans Dragons’ clash with St Helens and Wakefield Trinity’s tie against Wigan Warriors in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Arguably the headline tie of the round is in Perpignan as defending champions Saints tackle Catalans, and the clash will be on BBC One at 2.30pm (UK time) on Saturday 9 April.

On Sunday 10 April, Wigan’s visit to Wakefield will be shown on BBC Two with a 2.30pm kick-off.

Premier Sports will also show two quarter-final matches, both all-Yorkshire affairs.

The cup weekend starts on Premier with Hull Kingston Rovers hosting Castleford Tigers on Friday 8 April at 7.45pm.

The following day they will also broadcast Hull FC’s trip to Huddersfield Giants, with a 5pm kick-off.

Quarter-final schedule:

Friday 8 April (19:45 KO) – Hull KR v Castleford Tigers live on Premier Sports

Saturday 9 April (14:30 K0 UK time) – Catalans Dragons v St Helens live on BBC1

Saturday 9 April (17:00 KO time) – Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC live on Premier Sports

Sunday 10 April (14:30 KO) – Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors live on BBC2