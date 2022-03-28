Gary Hetherington provides major update on Leeds Rhinos head coach search

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington says that an “exhaustive search” has begun for a new head coach and revealed that he will be travelling to Australia this weekend to meet with potential candidates.

The club are looking for a new boss following the resignation of Richard Agar after almost three years in charge, following a poor start to the season.

That continued last weekend under interim coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan with a Challenge Cup exit at the hands of Castleford Tigers, and in a statement to supporters Hetherington said that recent performances have been “clearly unacceptable”.

However, he backed Jones-Buchanan to improve the team in the short-term, while his search for a new permanent head coach gathers pace.

“At Leeds, that appointment carries many unique opportunities and the ideal candidate will offer both coaching expertise but, perhaps as importantly, be a leader with a vision for how this team will evolve and become the champion side we know it can be,” said Hetherington.

“I believe this appointment is as important as my decision to bring Tony Smith in back in 2003. In contrast, back then we were challenging for honours on all fronts but needed to go to the next level with a new appointment.

“To that end, we have begun an exhaustive search both at home and abroad and this weekend I will travel to Australia to meet a number of potential candidates to speak to them in person and further advance our search for a new head coach.

“We have worked hard in recent years to develop and secure a group of talented, young players and this appointment will be crucial in allowing them to fulfil their potential.”