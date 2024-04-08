BBC and Sky Sports viewing figures revealed for Catalans Dragons-St Helens Super League clash

THE BBC and Sky Sports viewing figures for Catalans Dragons’ clash with St Helens on Saturday night have been revealed.

The Dragons ran out 14-6 winners at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in one of the most intense clashes of the 2024 Super League season so far with anticipation high amongst rugby league fans that tuned in for an 8.05pm kick-off.

Now, Rugby League on TV has revealed that the Catalans vs St Helens averaged 110,000 on BBC 3 on Saturday night with a peaked of 133,000 with a 0.9% Audience Share.

There was also an average of 112,000 on Sky Sports Main Event with a 126,000 peak and 0.9% Audience share.

The overnight data was not available for Sky Sports Action, with a cumulative average viewing figure of 222,000 over the BBC and Sky Sports channels.

