Hull FC, Hull KR and Salford Red Devils men banned by match review panel among eight charges

SAM LUCKLEY will miss Hull KR’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against Leigh Leopards after receiving a one-match suspension.

The prop has been punished for a Grade C dangerous throw, following the incident which saw him yellow carded in the second minute of the Robins’ Super League win over London Broncos on Friday.

Neighbours Hull FC have had two players banned, with Ligi Sao and Jack Brown both given one-game suspensions for Grade B offences.

Sao has been punished for dangerous contact and Brown for a dangerous throw in Hull’s home defeat to Huddersfield Giants, ruling both players out of their trip to St Helens in a fortnight.

Salford Red Devils hooker Amir Bourouh has also been banned for one game, for a Grade B dangerous throw.

He was sent to the sinbin for the offence, in the first half of Salford’s Friday-night defeat at Castleford Tigers, and will miss their trip to London in two weeks’ time.

Four Super League players received fines from the match review panel – Abbas Miski of Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves’ Ben Currie, Liam Sutcliffe of Hull FC, and Castleford’s Elie El-Zakhem.

Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Sam Luckley (Hull KR) – Grade C Dangerous Throw – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Ligi Sao (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the Charge Grade)

Jack Brown (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the Charge Grade)

Liam Sutcliffe (Hull FC) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine

Elie El-Zakhem (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine

Amir Bourouh (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the Charge Grade)

