BBC boost for wheelchair game

BBC SPORT will screen this season’s Wheelchair Challenge Cup final next month.

The big match takes place at the Allam Arena in Hull on Saturday, June 25 (2.30pm).

Leeds Rhinos are the holders, having beaten the Argonauts Skeleton Army from Kent in last year’s final in Sheffield (the Yorkshire side also won the Wheelchair Super League title).

This year there will be three new names in the Challenge Cup: Wigan Warriors, who have replaced 2021 Super League Grand Finalists Leyland, London Roosters, formed as a Southern ‘super club’ and built on the strong foundations laid by the Argonauts, and Catalans Dragons, who will be keen to underline France’s status as favourites for this year’s Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup, which runs alongside the men’s and women’s competitions in England this Autumn.

Also involved in the Wheelchair Challenge Cup festival at the Allam Arena on Saturday, May 14, from which the two finalists emerge, will be Hull, North Wales Crusaders, Warrington Wolves and three-times Cup winners Halifax Panthers.

The seven English and Welsh sides compete in Super League, which like the Challenge Cup, is sponsored by Betfred, and whose Grand Final will be screened live by Sky Sports.

The England Wheelchair team face France in Manchester on Sunday, June 19.

England Wheelchair Rugby League general manager Martin Coyd said: “We are thrilled that the BBC will again cover the Betfred Wheelchair Challenge Cup final.

“It’s more fantastic exposure for the wheelchair game as we prepare for the World Cup.

“The Betfred Wheelchair Super League has gone to another level this season with the involvement of the Wigan Warriors, a new focus for the game in the South in London Roosters, and Halifax Panthers, who are claiming some notable results.

“And we are also delighted to welcome Catalans Dragons to the Challenge Cup for the first time.

“France’s leading role in the development of wheelchair Rugby League is a wonderful story for our sport to celebrate, and we saw with the performances of the France national team against England last year that they remain a formidable force, underpinned by a strong and genuinely national domestic competition.

“We are also pleased to be taking two major events to the great Rugby League city of Kingston-upon-Hull for the first time.”