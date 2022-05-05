Lois Forsell wants to show Leeds Rhinos progress with revenge in Women’s Challenge Cup final

Lois Forsell says that Leeds Rhinos are relishing the chance to gain revenge on St Helens and reclaim the Women’s Challenge Cup.

Saints were the dominant side last season and won the treble, topped off by comfortably beating the Rhinos in the Super League Grand Final at Headingley.

Leeds have a chance to exact some revenge by securing the first silverware of the season, again in their home city with the cup final taking place at Elland Road on Saturday.

It promises to be a special occasion and head coach Forsell can’t wait to lead the Rhinos out for what she admits will be an almighty challenge.

“It’s going to be massive, we’re really looking forward to it,” she said. “As players, as coaches, as a club, these are the games you look forward to playing in.

“There’s no doubt about it, it’s going to be a challenge. It’s the two best teams coming head-to-head. That’s what finals are all about.

“They’re a great team and we know we’ve got to be on our top form to go out there and win.

“We’ve been working hard in training, we’ve been working hard ever since that Grand Final defeat where we were gutted. It’s going to be tough but it’s challenge that we’re ready for.

“The way we’ve recruited, and we’ve got some injuries back from last year after doing it tough last year with a lot of injuries, means we’re in a much better place.”

Leeds only just squeezed into the final with a 28-26 win over a strong York City Knights side in the semi-finals, thanks to a Courtney Winfield-Hill penalty.

It stands in contrast to St Helens going all the way to the final without even conceding a point.

Forsell believes that it could be a positive, however, to have been given such a competitive test.

“The semi-final against York the week before last has been really good for our preparations; it made sure we had a tough game,” she said.

“We had to ask ourselves some tough questions in the game and it’s given us an opportunity to reflect on some areas where we need to be better come the final.”

Forsell hopes to see strong home support turn up for Leeds this weekend, especially with Saints likely to be well backed by fans coming to Elland Road to see both their women’s and men’s teams.

And as a Leeds lass, she knows just how big the chance to feature at the home of Leeds United will be.

“It’s massive, especially for a Leeds club to have it in your home town at a football stadium that’s iconic all over the world,” said Forsell.

“Rugby has been played here before and it’s always been a great occasion, like the World Club Challenge, but for the women’s game to get the opportunity to be here just shows the growth of the game.

“The players are truly worthy of that, and they’ll go out and enjoy the experience and put on a great game.”