BBC boost for Women’s Challenge Cup with more games to be shown on TV

The semi-finals of the Women’s Challenge Cup will both be televised live on the BBC this year.

The games will be played as a double-header on Sunday 24 April at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium, with kick-offs at 2.30pm and 5pm.

Both ties will be shown live across the BBC’s digital platforms, including BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The four sides involved will be aiming to reach the final at Elland Road in Leeds on Saturday 7 May.

“This is more good news for the women’s game, and I’d like to thank Warrington Wolves and the BBC for providing both the broadcast platform and the quality of stadia to showcase the skills of some of the best players in our competitions,” said Thomas Brindle, the RFL’s Head of Growth.

The competition is currently at the group stage, with the opening round of fixtures taking place last weekend and the next this Sunday, including the OurLeague-streamed tie between York City Knights and Wigan Warriors at noon.

Four groups of four teams are challenging for places in the quarter finals, which will be held on the weekend of 9/10 April.