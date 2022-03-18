Hull FC pledge support for Joe Cator as worst injury news confirmed

Brett Hodgson says that everyone at Hull FC will support Joe Cator after the forward ruptured his Achilles for a second time.

Cator returned from seven months on the sidelines for last week’s win at Leeds Rhinos, only to suffer a reoccurrence of the same injury.

Hull boss Hodgson has confirmed the club’s worst fears that the season is over for the former Leigh Centurions man.

“Unfortunately for Joe, it’s the worst case scenario,” said Hodgson. “He’s re-ruptured the Achilles that he had the operation on last year.

“It’s terrible news for him and we’re all devastated for him, but we’ll get around him the best we can and support him through what will be a tough few months. He has a good network around him with his family too.

“He had his operation on Wednesday. We’re looking at a similar timescale to his previous injury, and he won’t play again this season. It’s a massive blow.”