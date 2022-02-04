BBC reveal broadcast pick for Challenge Cup third round

BBC Sport will show the all-West Yorkshire tie between Hunslet and Siddal in the third round of the Challenge Cup.

League 1 outfit Hunslet, two-time winners of the competition, beat fellow third-tier side Keighley Cougars in the second round to progress.

They now have a visit from amateur side Siddal, who overcame Great Britain Police and Pilkington Recs to make it to round three, where they have previously beaten semi-professional opposition in the form of Doncaster in 2010, and Newcastle Thunder in 2019.

The tie will kick off at 1pm on Sunday 13 February at the South Leeds Stadium, and will be live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

The winners of the match will travel to the victors from the all-League 1 meeting between Swinton Lions and North Wales Crusaders in the fourth round.

Full details of the schedule for the rest of the third-round ties will be confirmed shortly, and the full draws for round three and four can be found here.