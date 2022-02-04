St Helens confirm dual-registration partnership with Leigh Centurions

St Helens will continue their dual-registration partnership with Championship side Leigh Centurions for the 2022 season.

The two clubs first linked up in 2019 and will continue into this season, with fringe Saints players able to gain experience playing out on loan at Leigh, and Centurions players in turn having the possibility to feature for St Helens’ Reserves team.

There are already two players from the Super League club on loan deals with the Centurions, with Tom Nisbet and Aaron Smith on season-long terms.

St Helens and Leigh also faced off in a recent friendly, competing at the Totally Wicked Stadium for Alex Walmsey’s testimonial.

“I think the dual-registration between the two clubs has worked really well over the past few years, so we were happy to continue the partnership again into the 2022 season,” said St Helens chief executive Mike Rush.

“It’s a great opportunity for some of our younger players to get some first team action in the Championship with a good, competitive side, which can only build their experience and hunger to play first team rugby.

“At the same time, it’s a great chance for some of the boys from Leigh get some playing time in our Reserves side which will clearly benefit both clubs.”

Leigh Centurions head of rugby Chris Chester added: “We are delighted that our partnership with Saints is going to continue.

“The two clubs have a great relationship and the partnership is clearly of mutual benefit for both teams. We are looking forward to working with them again in 2022.”