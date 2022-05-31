BBC TV audience figures revealed for Challenge Cup final

The 2022 Challenge Cup final attracted the greatest audience share of any final since 2008, the RFL have revealed.

An average of more than 1.1 million watched the match between Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which was shown live on BBC One.

The audience share – the percentage of all TV viewers watching the game – was 15.6%, the highest in 14 years according to the RFL.

Meanwhile the peak audience was over 1.5 million, the highest figure since 2016.

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer commended the BBC on coverage which he described as “second to none”.

He added of the final: “What a wonderful occasion – players and supporters alike showcasing the very best of Rugby League from one of Europe’s greatest stadiums and captivating the attention of legions of people in all corners of the country.”