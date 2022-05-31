Warrington Wolves boss explains Riley Dean loan move as Ellis Robson also departs club

Newcastle Thunder have signed Ellis Robson on a permanent deal from Warrington Wolves while also bringing Riley Dean in on loan.

Robson, 23, hasn’t featured in Super League for the Wolves since Daryl Powell took over as head coach and the forward has now found a move away with full-time Championship outfit Newcastle, signing a deal until the end of the year.

Dean, 20, has made three appearances for Warrington this year but the halfback has also linked up with the north-east side, on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

Warrington hold a recall option on Dean, and Powell explained the decision to send him out on loan.

“The Reserves don’t play every week at the moment, so I think it will be good for him to play consistently,” said Powell.

“He’s stepped into our team and done some quality things. Is he ready to play Super League every week yet? Probably not.

“But he’s had a good look at it this year, so now going and leading Newcastle’s attack will be great for him.”

Newcastle’s director of rugby Denis Betts has welcomed the pair of signings to Kingston Park.

“Ellis joins us as a signing and is a highly-rated player who is going to give us some additional quality in our pack,” said Betts.

“He can play prop, second row or loose forward so is a versatile operator and is going to afford us options for the rest of the season.

“Riley is a very promising half-back who is rated very highly and will continue his development with us.

“There is a recall option in place should Daryl need him, but we’re looking forward to working with him and seeing what he brings to the group.”