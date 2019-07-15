You are here

Belinda Sharpe to become first female NRL referee

Alex Davis

Belinda Sharpe will become the first ever female NRL referee on Thursday when Brisbane Broncos host Cantebrury Bulldogs on Thurday.

Sharpe has become a regular feature on the touchline at NRL games but has also refereed Intrust Super Cup matches since 2015. She was then promoted to a full-time referee contract in May this year.

“At that stage I was just focused on coming down to Sydney and joining the full-time squad and getting my feet into that environment,” she told NRL.com.

“That was the first and foremost thing for me. Certainly it’s been a whirlwind couple of months for me, and that appointment was a stepping stone to this Thursday for sure.

“I just loved rugby league growing up and I played touch football, ended up refereeing touch footy and made the transition from there.

“The game has been my passion and now I’ve turned that into a full-time career.”