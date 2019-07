Lomax leads Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table

Jonny Lomax leads the Albert Goldthorpe Medal after he picked up three points in St Helens’ Round 22 victory over Wigan Warriors.

He takes over from his teammate Lachlan Coote who slips down to second.

Meanwhile, both Jackston Hastings and Sam Tomkins have moved up the table to fourth and sixth respectively after both receiving three points in their sides’ respective victories.

Mitch Garbutt also received a point for his role in Hull KR’s defeat of his former club Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

AG Medal table

1 Jonny Lomax (St Helens) – 25 (3)

2 Lachlan Coote (St Helens) – 23

3 Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves) – 21

4= Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) – 20

4= Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils) – 20 (3)

6= Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) – 17 (3)

6= Jordan Abdull (London Broncos) – 17

6= Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves) – 17

9= Mitch Garbutt (Hull Kingston Rovers) – 15 (1)

9= David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity) – 15

11= Peter Mata’utia (Castleford Tigers) – 14

11= Marc Sneyd (Hull FC) – 14

Round 22 full points

Wakefield v Castleford

3 pts – Jake Treueman (Tigers)

2 pts – James Clare (Tigers)

1pt – Danny Brough (Trinity)

St Helens v Wigan 3 pts – Jonny Lomax (Saints) 2 pts – Morgan Knowles (Saints) 1pt – Zak Hardaker (Warriors)

Leeds v Hull KR 3 pts – Danny McGuire (Rovers) 2 pts – Daniel Murray (Rovers) 1pt – Mitch Garbutt (Rovers)

Huddersfield v Catalans 3 pts – Sam Tomkins (Dragons) 2 pts – Innes Senior (Giants) 1pt – David Mead (Dragons)

Warrington v Salford 3 pts – Jackson Hastings (Red Devils) 2 pts – Gil Dudson (Red Devils) 1pt – Kris Welham (Red Devils)