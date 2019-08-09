Ben Cockayne returns to Hull KR

Hull Kingston Rovers have confirmed the return of former favourite Ben Cockayne as part of the club’s coaching staff.

The former player, who spent a decade at KCOM Craven Park as a player, retired earlier this season while playing at York.

But he’s back in the game after taking up the role as the under 16s head coach.

“It’s like it was meant to be,” he said.

“I saw the advert on social media just around the same time I’d made my decision to retire from the game.

“To have the opportunity to come back to a place that I’m very familiar with and very passionate about is amazing. Hull KR is ingrained into me – to have the chance to give something back, on a different level, really excites me.

“The timing was perfect and I got the call whilst I was on holiday asking for the interview – I was chuffed to then get the job.”