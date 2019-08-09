Newcastle extend Simon Finnigan’s stay

Simon Finnigan will stay on as the head coach of Newcastle Thunder after signing a new contract with the League 1 club.

The former Widnes player became head coach earlier this year after leaving his role as assistant at Toronto Wolfpack, replacing previous head coach Jason Payne.

Since his arrival, Newcastle have won 11 of his 13 games in charge, which has left them firmly in the mix for the play-offs heading into the business end of the season.

“Extending was mentioned a few weeks ago and obviously I’m pleased to do that,” he said,

“I didn’t want to come just for a year.

“Thunder is a really well run club from top to bottom so it was a very easy decision. The initial excitement from when I first came in has grown and grown and I’m still as excited, if not more and it is a really good place to be at.”