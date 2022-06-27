Ben Davies signs new St Helens contract

St Helens youngster Ben Davies has signed a new deal to stay with the Super League champions until the end of 2024.

The 22-year-old has proven a versatile option in the Saints squad having featured at centre, in the back-row or in the halves.

Davies joined from Widnes Vikings in 2020 and has made nine first-team appearances to date, seven of them coming in the current campaign.

“It’s a real reward for a guy that joined us initially in our Reserves team and really impressed us,” said St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf.

“He is a player that understands the game, has a real skill set, is a big body, can kick and can read the game really well.”

Davies added: “I am grateful for the opportunity and I am excited for what is ahead.”