Three Leeds Rhinos players banned by match review panel

Leeds Rhinos have had three players charged by the match review panel following their second-half implosion at St Helens last week.

Tetevano was dismissed for a high shot and he has received a Grade D ‘strikes with hand, arm or shoulder’ charge from the panel.

He has been referred to tribunal with the charge typically bringing a suspension of between three and five matches.

Bodene Thompson has been given a two-ban for a Grade B trip, after the incident which saw him sent to the bin at Saints.

And Harry Newman has also been suspended for two matches following a Grade C charge of ‘aggressive behaviour towards match official’ for his protests against the final try of the match.

A total of six players were banned by the panel after the latest round of Super League games.

Hull FC’s Mitieli Vulikijapani has received a two-match suspension for Grade C dangerous contact during his side’s defeat at Warrington Wolves.

Meanwhile there are one-match bans for Salford Red Devils’ Elijah Taylor and Castleford Tigers’ Liam Watts.

Taylor has been punished for Grade B strikes with the knee in his side’s victory over Wakefield Trinity, and Watts for Grade A dangerous contact in Castleford’s win against Catalans Dragons.