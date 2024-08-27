Ben Evans finds home with North Wales Crusaders after long-distance career

Welsh international Ben Evans has put in plenty of miles during his rugby league career, but he’s now back playing closer to home with North Wales Crusaders.

THERE’S no place like home.

A throwaway comment for most but in the case of Ben Evans, a statement that has proven to be true in recent months.

From his birthplace of Bridgend to Bradford and Barrow, not forgetting stints in the capital and the South of France, the now 31-year-old, who began his professional career and enjoyed five years at Warrington, is now back playing rugby in Wales.

Having also spent short loan spells at Leigh and Rochdale, the prop now plies his trade with League One’s North Wales Crusaders.

“It’s been a nice change and obviously there is my Welsh heritage too,” he told Rugby League World.

“I’ve been enjoying it. It’s a bit closer to home so family can come which means a lot.

“Through all my career I’ve had to move away. Even as a young boy, I moved up to Warrington. I then left Warrington and went to London, then to France, then to Bradford which still means travelling across the Pennines. Then I went to Barrow, so it was always a lot of travelling. I didn’t have my best year last year at Barrow and that was probably a factor to it.

“I was still contracted to Barrow for this year and they were great in allowing me to move on. I had a job opportunity which meant I couldn’t really commit or that it would have been difficult for both parties. I also had a new baby boy on the way – he’s four months old now.

“With a young family and work, I couldn’t do that. I was lucky that I had an offer from Crusaders to join them. They train in St Helens which is literally 20 minutes down the road from me so that helped with work and family. I just wanted to get something closer to home, so it worked out well.

“I’m not sure what’s going on next year, hopefully I’ll be staying at Crusaders, but I don’t think I’ll be travelling again now. Never say never because you do never know in rugby, but I would like to stay local.

“Crusaders made the play-offs last year in sixth then made it all the way to the final. If I can get promoted, then that would be another massive achievement. I got promoted with London to Super League which was probably the highlight of my career. I know I’ve played in some big games but that was life-changing for a lot of boys.”

As well as Super League exploits and that aforementioned Broncos success on his CV, Evans remains a Wales international having made his debut in a 20-6 defeat against France back in 2012.

Twelve years on, with 2013 Rugby League World Cup and 2019 Rugby League World Cup 9s experience under his belt, ‘Bev’ still has ambition to compete on the international stage.

“I’d like to be involved and I’ve been in contact with them. We’ve got two games against Serbia and France which we need to win to then qualify for the World Cup.

“I’m just going to concentrate on the rest of this season with North Wales then hopefully we can have a really good dig with Wales. We had a good dig in the last World Cup, so if we play like that then there’s no reason why we can’t beat those two teams and progress to getting a spot for the next World Cup.

“I think it’s a massive shame that they’re reducing the number of teams in the World Cup. I think that was quite poor, to be honest. You can’t really have a 10-team World Cup but I do understand the finances behind it and France not being able to host it. For Wales to get to the World Cup would be a massive achievement with the reduced number of teams.

“There are a lot of good Welsh players around Wigan and Warrington. I know from speaking to the [Crusaders] owners that they want to try and recruit Welsh players and become a strong Welsh team, producing strong international Welsh players. I think it’s great and they’re doing it right.”

Naturally, given Evans’ decision to join a Welsh club and with two young children to think about, the conversation turns to what life might look like after rugby.

And while he still plans to continue with Crusaders next season, his focus is on ensuring that when he does call time on an impressive playing career, it’ll be on his terms

“Your life changes but you don’t really know how much it’s going to change until you have kids. Everything I do now is for them. I’m trying to build my own business as well as carry on playing. Little Bella is two and a half so she understands a bit of rugby now and shouts, ‘go daddy!’

“It’s a completely different outlook on rugby and life as soon as you have kids. It’s just about making them proud.

“I’m currently an insurance provider. I’m working with a company and the last 12 months or so have been crazy, I’ve been able to sort of build my own business with that and things are going really well.

“With that and the rugby, I’m at home a lot more. Crusaders is obviously closer to home and I’m working from home doing the insurance and business protection side of things. I’ve always wanted to get to a point where when I call it, it’ll be on my terms, and I don’t need the money.

“If I do call it a day, it’s not a massive financial impact. I’m playing for the love of it and for my kids to come and watch, and I think that’s why I’m playing better because there is no financial pressure on it. I didn’t want to be one of these players still going at 36 or 37 and broken but just needing the money. I’m looking forward to the rest of this year and next year and seeing what the future holds.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 500 (September 2024)

