Two England international stars amongst the top ten fastest NRL players

TWO England international stars are amongst the top ten fastest players in the NRL, data supplied by NRL Telstra Tracker has revealed.

With the NRL Telstra Tracker, GPS technology has been accrued from the devices players wear in a sealed pocket on the back of their jerseys, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Meanwhile, the NRL’s plans for a sprint race at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Grand Final day continue to be mooted, with all clubs not involved in the showpiece event being invited to nominate a runner.

Players would receive an appearance fee and a cash prize for winning the event.

Here are the top ten NRL stars so far in 2024:

Jason Saab 37.71 km/h (Sea Eagles)

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 36.76 km/h (Dolphins)

Paul Alamoti 36.02 km/h (Panthers)

Dominic Young 35.96 km/h (Roosters)

Alofiana Khan-Pereira 35.91 km/h (Titans)

Xavier Savage 35.79 km/h (Raiders)

Herbie Farnworth 35.76 km/h (Dolphins)

Kaeo Weekes 35.72 km/h (Raiders)

Charlie Staines 35.64 km/h (Wests Tigers)

Josh Addo-Carr 35.62 km/h (Bulldogs)

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast