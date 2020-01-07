Ben Jones-Bishop to miss start of the season with undisclosed medical condition

Wakefield Trinity winger Ben Jones-Bishop is set for an indefinite spell on the sidelines after being diagnosed with an undisclosed medical condition.

The winger received the news in the early stages of pre-season and has been unable to take part in the club’s preparations for pre-season as a result.

Jones-Bishop, who last played for Jamaica in their defeat to England Knights, has spent four seasons with Trinity, scoring 60 tries.

“Earlier on in pre-season we received the news that Bish had been diagnosed with a medical condition,” said Wakefield’s head physio, Ryan Carmody.

“Unfortunately it’s stopped him taking part in any sort of training and means he’s set for a fairly lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“He’s currently under investigation with the medical team and we hope to see Bish back in the red, white and blue during the summer.”