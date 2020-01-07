Headingley closing in on a sell-out for Bradford clash after legends announce returns

Leeds Rhinos have sold out the South Stand for Sunday’s clash with Bradford Bulls.

The match, which is a fundraiser for both Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Rob Burrow, is closing in on a sellout after the Rhinos confirmed the iconic quarter Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock Burrow and Jones-Buchanan will all take to the field in the closing stages of the match, with former Bradford greats also joining in on the action.

“I swore I would never play a game of rugby again after I retired but how can I say no to two of my greatest friends,” Sinfield said.

“It will be special to walk from the field one last time together and for so many people to come out and support Rob and Jamie makes it even more special.”

Only a limited number of tickets are still available to purchase, with the Rhinos encouraging fans to buy tickets rather than risk paying on the day.