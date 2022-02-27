St Helens’ Kristian Woolf on why the best is yet to come from Sione Mata’utia

Kristian Woolf says that Sione Mata’utia is only going to get better after the backrower’s excellent start to the season.

The former Australia international has been one of Saints’ best performers in the opening weeks of the new season, with a man-of-the-match display away at Hull FC the highlight.

The 25-year-old can play at loose forward and featured in the outside backs as a youngster, but he is now firmly at his best playing at left back-row and, having been a regular starter and key figure already last year, he appears to be reaching new heights.

“He’s a really key player for us,” said St Helens head coach Woolf.

“He’s been going exceptionally well; I think he’s been one of our best. In the first two games he’s been one of the best on the field.

“If you look at his form over the back end of last year as well, he was certainly doing that.

“Once we decided to put him on the left edge and the more he’s played there and the more comfortable he’s got there, particularly with the players around him, I think he’s really grown.

“He’s a bit of a leader out there, he’s growing in terms of his confidence, he’s getting better and better every week.

“I’m really happy with what he’s doing; he’s had a great impact with the ball and he’s got so much strike about him.

“He’s had a great impact without the ball too because he moves well, he’s nice and physical and he likes his defence.

“He’s a great player and a great bloke to have in your teal. But like a lot of our players, he’s only going to get better over the course of the year.”

Woolf said last week that winger Regan Grace, who has been sidelined since pre-season with a bicep injury, was “a little bit ahead of time” in his recovery, raising the prospect of the Welsh winger returning within the next fortnight.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.