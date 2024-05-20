Betfred brothers lead Rugby League Rich List as Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos owners worth incredible figures

BY MARTYN SADLER

RUGBY LEAGUE sponsors and club owners have a significant presence in the latest edition of the Sunday Times Rich List, the 2024 version having been published by the newspaper on Sunday.

The newspaper has published what it claims to be the 350 richest people in the United Kingdom, while estimating their wealth in each case.

The highest entry with a Rugby League connection is the Done brothers, Fred and Peter, the owners of sponsor Betfred, who have a combined worth of £2.38 billion, putting them in 76th place (rising from 93rd in 2023), with their wealth estimated to have risen by £507 million in the past year.

Coming in at position 125 is Wigan Warriors owner Mike Danson, who is reportedly worth £1.349 billion, while in the last year he has risen from position 137, having increased his wealth by £65 million. Danson’s wealth has come mainly from his hi-tech data analytics and consulting company GlobalData.

Leeds Rhinos majority owner Paul Caddick, together with his son Johnny, comes in at position number 277 and he is a new entry into the Rich List this year after having been absent from it in 2023. He is reportedly worth £530 million and his wealth has been created by his company the Caddick Group, which he set up in 1979.

Doncaster owner Terry Bramall and his family are listed at position 311 (up from 318) with a fortune of £429 million, which is unchanged from the previous year. That wealth was generated when he was the chairman of Keepmoat, the community regeneration and housebuilding company, which he sold to its management for £783 million in 2007. He is now a director of Club Doncaster, which owns both the Doncaster Rovers football club and Doncaster RLFC.

