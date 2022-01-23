Betfred Championship news round-up

BRADFORD BULLS skipper Steve Crossley says new halfback Dec Patton has already showed the Bulls faithful what he can bring to the squad.

And the prop who is in a third spell with his home-city club says centre Kieran Gill is also worth getting excited about.

The duo are among ten additions by coach John Kear, whose side start their campaign at Dewsbury on Sunday.

While Patton, 26, has played more than 100 times in Super League for Warrington and most recently Salford, Castleford product Gill, 26, has switched after two seasons at Newcastle.

He crossed for 14 tries in 15 games last year, notching in both Championship clashes with Bradford.

He also made the scoresheet as the Bulls beat Hull 42-18 in Danny Brough’s testimonial at Odsal, and Crossley said: “Kieran showed up really well. He will give us good strike on the edge.

“And Dec has shown good leadership as well as good skills. You can see his experience even in training.”

Crossley also gave praise to Billy Jowitt, the 20-year-old who is set to partner Patton in the injury-enforced absence of Jordan Lilley.

“That knee problem is really unfortunate for Jordan but it means an opportunity for Billy,” he added.

“He will have learned from the games he played last season, and now he will probably get a crack at a run of matches.”

Bradford returned to Odsal in May after groundsharing at Dewsbury and Crossley says playing a first full campaign at the venue since 2019 is a positive.

“As captain I always try to stress the history of this club, and Odsal is a huge part of it,” he explained.

“It’s our home and we have to use that to our advantage and make it a difficult place to visit.”

Bradford finished fifth before a play-off eliminator defeat at Batley last year.

“We want to get back to the play-offs this time and do better,” he added.

HALIFAX PANTHERS have what it takes to mount a genuine challenge for a Super League return, says prop Adam Tangata.

The West Yorkshire club, last in the top flight in 2003, made the play-off semi-finals last season.

And Cook Islands international Tangata insists that having bolstered the squad, they can make the Million Pound Game – and entertain in the process.

“We don’t want to be an underdog,” he said ahead of Sunday’s opening game at Batley.

“That is more or less giving us an excuse if we don’t go a step further. We’re trying to get rid of that tag.

“If we can stay consistent, we can be in with the likes of Featherstone and Leigh.”

Tangata returned for a third spell at the club in April, leaving Wakefield and recording 19 Panthers appearances.

Coach Simon Grix has made eleven new signings and recruited Liam Finn as his assistant.

And having retired as a player, Grix’s brother Scott has become strength and conditioning chief.

“Scott has brought a lot of organisation,” explained Tangata. “He looked after himself when he was playing and he’s brought that experience into his new role.

“Simon and Liam are also great professionals and this pre-season has been the most structured I’ve seen at Halifax for a while.

“And while I don’t want to put pressure on any boys, every player we’ve signed is experienced, which we probably lacked last year.

“We also want to be an entertaining team. We want to have a bit of fun playing rugby.

“I definitely think the players we’ve brought in can help achieve what we want to do in entertaining and winning games.

“Everyone’s just ready to get going again. It’s been a tough pre-season, a long pre-season, and we’re eager for the first game now.

“Batley away in round one will be tough, but everyone’s looking forward to ripping in.”

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS finisher Craig Hall says coach Brian McDermott has already put his own stamp on the club.

And the prolific try-scorer, who crossed 28 times in 26 games in all competitions last year, believes there’s plenty to suggest the legendary ex-Leeds chief can finally open to door to Super League for Rovers.

Featherstone have featured in the last two Million Pound Games, losing to Toulouse in France in 2021 after defeat by McDermott’s Toronto in Canada in 2019.

Hall, who joined from Hull KR ahead of the ill-fated 2020 Championship campaign which was ended early due to Covid, knows competition from rival second-tier clubs has increased.

But he reckons the new coach, and the addition of nine new players to an already-strong squad, can be key factors in favour of Featherstone, whose two opening games, at York next Monday, January 31, and at home to Leigh seven days later, are both being screened live by Premier Sports.

“Brian has come in with his own approach, ideas and philosophies, and all the players are buying into it,” said the 33-year-old, who has also represented Hull, Wakefield, Toronto and Leigh.

“I think our new signings will improve us, pre-season has gone well, and we’re all looking forward to getting going again.

“We’ve been knocking on the door, but couldn’t find the right way to win the big match last year, which was obviously disappointing.

“We’ve got to get back to the Million Pound Game as a minimum and this time take that next step and finish the job off.”

Despite Featherstone and Leigh being viewed as favourites to feature in the final showdown, Hall, who claimed a try in the 30-22 pre-season defeat by Leeds, insists nothing will be taken for granted.

“It’s a long way off,” he continued. “We have to take each game as it comes, and work to improve throughout the year.”

LEIGH CENTURIONS coach Adrian Lam says owner Derek Beaumont’s passion for the club sets the bar for everyone else at the Centurions.

The self-made millionaire, who runs a decking business, is backing the bid for a quick return to Super League after last season’s relegation.

Beaumont reacted to the drop, Leigh’s third after a single season in the top flight, by bringing in a director of rugby, ex-Wakefield coach Chris Chester, who in turn recruited his old Wigan teammate, former Warriors boss and current Australia assistant coach Lam, to run the team.

Beaumont has also backed a major squad rebuild, with Papua New Guinea halfback or hooker Edwin Ipape and ex-London Broncos, Hull KR, York and England Knights winger Kieran Dixon the latest additions.

Lam, whose side begin their fixtures at home to Whitehaven on Sunday, said: “I’ve watched Leigh from the outside, but you have to look from the inside to see just how much passion Derek has for this club.

“He has shown his commitment to taking us forward, but he also wants the best for the game as a whole and the local community.

“Derek leads the way at this club. I think we’re lucky to have him.”

Ipape will be the second Papuan playing under former Kumuls scrum-half and coach Lam after former NRL threequarter Nene Macdonald.

Like Macdonald, who was at Norths Devils, he played in the Queensland Cup last season, making eleven outings for PNG Hunters, and is eyeing a place in his country’s World Cup squad (his three caps include a try-scoring appearance in the 28-10 win ever Great Britain in Port Moresby in 2019).

“Edwin is a great signing in that he can play in a variety of positions, six, seven, nine or 13 or even as a middle,” explained Lam.

“He is an aggressive defender who makes his presence felt and an incredibly quick and an elusive, smart ball player.”

LONDON BRONCOS will have brothers in the dug-out this season – and Jy-mel Coleman is looking forward to teaming up with his older sibling Jermaine once again.

Jy-mel, 33, both played under Jermaine, 39, and was his assistant coach at London Skolars, and has now been recruited as his right-hand man at the Broncos, where he will also take charge of the Reserves.

Jermaine was appointed by the former Super League side in September, and Jy-mel, who made two appearances for the Skolars and nine for Hunslet last year while also coaching at community club Keighley Albion, said: “I jumped at the opportunity to join him.”

The Broncos play their first match at their new Cherry Red Records Stadium base in Wimbledon when they face Widnes in the first round of the Championship on Sunday.

But it will be without Ireland international hooker Dec O’Donnell, who has been released from a two-year contract after struggling to settle in the capital.

“This is a massively exciting time for London Broncos, and I’m really pleased to be part of the club’s new era,” said Jy-mel, who has also played for Hemel Stags, York, Dewsbury, Keighley, Newcastle and Jamaica.

“It’s a fresh start at a new stadium where we can build foundations.

“Through my time with London Skolars, I know what Rugby League means in the capital and what it takes for an individual and a team to be successful.

“Our already established pathway for talented Southern players will continue to be at the heart of our work.

“Jermaine and I are a bit geeky, we like to break elements of play down into as much detail possible and leave no stone unturned concerning preparation.

“In terms of delivery, we’re chalk and cheese, which we will use to our strength.

“Jermaine is cool, calm and collected, whereas I tend to speak more directly. I believe the squad will benefit from this.”

WIDNES VIKINGS coach Simon Finnigan has urged supporters to check out his new-look squad and form their own opinions on the Vikings’ prospects for this season.

The DCBL Stadium chief has brought in eleven new players as he plots a promotion challenge by the former Super League club, who will be the first to visit London Broncos’ new Cherry Red Records Stadium home in Wimbledon on Sunday.

Finnigan, going into his second season at the helm, fielded nine of them as Batley were beaten 24-18 in halfback Danny Craven’s testimonial.

Backs Ryan Ince, Matty Fleming and Brad Holroyd and forwards Matty Fozard, Sam Wilde, Olly Davies, Aaron Brown, Liam Bent and Tyler Dupree all got a run-out.

Only hooker Dec Gregory and prop Levy Nzoungou were absent, and the boss said he was pleased with the performance.

“It was our first hit-out in a long time, we looked fit and tidy in the areas we have worked on,” he explained.

“There are little parts we need to get better at, particularly in our execution, but that will always happen in pre-season, and they will come.

“The new lads have settled in well, and I think it’s clear that some of them will become real fans’ favourites.

“Overall, we’re in a good place, and I’m happy with the way things have progressed, but most coaches will say that at this stage of the year.

“I’d rather our fans make their own judgement, because they are a knowledgable bunch.

“If they can’t make it to London – and I understand it’s a long and expensive trip – then please come down for our first home game against Workington (on Sunday week) and see how we’re shaping up.”

Finnigan says he’ll have some tough decisions to make on his line-up at London.

“We were missing some bodies (against Batley) who would normally be among the shout for the 17,” he added.

YORK CITY KNIGHTS star Pauli Pauli is far more than simply a powerhouse secondrow, according to his coach James Ford.

The ambitious City Knights, now under the ownership of Australian businessman Clint Goodchild, who has bought the club from Jon Flatman, have made a string of signings as they set sights on a play-off challenge after a disappointing ninth-placed finish last year.

They include former NRL player Pauli, who had spells with Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights, making 48 top-flight appearances in total, before heading to England in 2018, initially to join Wakefield, where he still lives.

The 6ft 4in, 18st-plus operator then had two seasons at Salford, featuring in the Challenge Cup final in 2020 and eleven times in all competitions in 2021, when he also played for the Combined Nations All Stars as they beat England at Warrington in June.

Pauli will certainly add some clout to his new club, who kick-off their season at home to Featherstone in front of the Premier Sports cameras next Monday, January 31.

But Ford pointed out: “While he is a big human being, he’s also quick, with good footwork and a bit of skill too. I think he’ll really improve us both in attack and defence.

“He’s keen to work hard at his game and get better, which is something that really drew me towards him, and I’m enjoying working with him.”

Pauli, who made his first York appearance in the 32-10 pre-season defeat by Castleford at the LNER Community Stadium, is getting used to being a part rather than full-time player.

“It’s a bit different training at night, which we do three times a week, but the standards are right up there,” he said.

“We have a great stadium which is better than a few in Super League, an awesome coach and a good squad.

“We’re in a tough competition, but we are ambitious to make some progress.”

BARROW RAIDERS coach Paul Crarey says the versatility a number of his players showed during the pre-season win over Newcastle could be crucial this campaign.

Last season’s League 1 champions, whose first second-tier fixture since 2019 is at home to Sheffield on Sunday, aim to consolidate in the division.

Crarey said there were plenty of positives from the 34-22 success against Thunder, including the adaptability shown by Dan Toal and Ryan Shaw.

“Dan reminded me of John Bateman at Wigan,” he said.

“We put him in the centres then moved him into the middle later on in the game when people were tired.

“He was efficient in both positions and that’s what you’ve got to do.

“Ryan has been outstanding. He can play wing, centre and fullback, and that’s the thing with our side.

“We will probably have to play people out of position each week.”

Crarey continued: “We didn’t have much composure in the first half, but in the second, had 86 per cent completion, good structure and scored some nice tries.”

BATLEY BULLDOGS have brought in Huddersfield back Connor Carr on a season-long loan – and coach Craig Lingard reckons the deal is good for all parties.

The 20-year-old came off the bench in the pre-season game at Bradford before starting in Widnes halfback Danny Craven’s testimonial at the DCBL Stadium, where the home side won 24-18.

“Connor is a centre or winger and is in Huddersfield’s thoughts for the Reserve competition this season,” explained Lingard, who is looking forward to the home derby with Halifax on Sunday which opens the Bulldogs’ season.

“They have hopes for him, but he has started an apprenticeship, so he can’t train full-time.

“Us training in the evening suits him, and Huddersfield will be able to track how he is doing at first-team level while playing him in their second team.

“He’s shown up well in both training and matches, and with him being a quiet kind of lad, I think bringing him into our environment will develop him both as a player and a person.”

DEWSBURY RAMS halfback Matty Beharrell says consistency is the main aim for the Rams this season.

Lee Greenwood’s side won their first two and last three league games last year, but recorded only three other victories.

They finished tenth, struggling to escape the threat of relegation until that late flourish ensured a 13th successive season at Championship level.

Greenwood has responded by adding eleven new faces, including Beharrell and freshly-signed former Newcastle fullback Calum Turner to a squad shorn of a number of players, among them prop Tom Garratt, who has moved to Hull KR, centre Matty Fleming (Widnes), winger Will Oakes (York) and veteran halfback Liam Finn, who has joined the coaching staff at Halifax.

And Hull KR product Beharrell, 27, who played for Newcastle, Swinton and Keighley before four years at Doncaster preceded his switch to Dewsbury, said: “We want to be competitive every week and see where it takes us.

“Batley started well last year and got some momentum. We need to do something similar to that.”

First up is Sunday’s home clash with Bradford.

SHEFFIELD EAGLES skipper Anthony Thackeray says his fourth season as an Eagle – and the 16th of his career – will be his last.

And the 35-year-old, freshly installed as captain following Matt James’ retirement, has revealed he only decided to carry on this year because of his disappointment at a twelfth-placed finish last time.

“The last two years have been a bit of a struggle, what with Covid and then our inconsistency,” explained the 35-year-old former Hull, Castleford, Widnes, Halifax, Dewsbury and Featherstone man.

“We let ourselves down last season, and I didn’t want to finish on that kind note.

“I still feel like I can offer something, but this year will be my last, and it would be great if we could get back to challenging in the top half of the table.

“To do that we have to be more competitive, and to be that, we have to be on our game very week. Hopefully our new signings will help us.”

Thackeray will wear the armband for the first time at Barrow on Sunday.

NEWCASTLE THUNDER coach Eamon O’Carroll says his side’s opening pre-season game at Barrow showed the aspects of his preparations which are on track as well as some areas which still need work.

Thunder start their second successive year in the second tier on Sunday with another foray into Cumbria, this time to promoted Workington.

O’Carroll fielded eight of his 14 new signings in the starting side at Barrow, who won 34-22, and brought on another four from the bench (only prop Mitch Clark and secondrow Brad Day missed out).

O’Carroll, whose side led 22-12 at one stage, also introduced a string of Newcastle’s development players during the closing stages.

“I was really happy with the game, it was a good hit-out and we got a lot out of it,” he said.

“Over the first 50 minutes, we showed up well in a lot of the areas we want to be really good at this season.

“There were areas in which we needed a bit more connection, but it’s still early days.”

WHITEHAVEN centre Karl Dixon is relishing the chance to wear the captain’s armband full-time this season.

The 28-year-old stood in when Marc Shackley missed games through injury last year.

Now Dixon has taken on the role following the prop’s retirement, and will lead the team out for Sunday’s opening game at Leigh.

“I’m absolutely chuffed to captain my hometown team,” said Dixon, who featured in the narrow 18-14 Ike Southward Memorial Trophy defeat at Workington after scoring eight tries in 21 games in 2021, when Haven made the play-offs.

“I really enjoyed the responsibility when Shacks was injured, and hopefully we can have as much success as last year, if not more.

“It’s going to be tough with the quality other clubs have brought in, but we’ve signed very well and I think we’ve got the squad to really compete.”

Dixon joined Haven in 2020 after impressing in the National Conference League for nearby amateur side Wath Brow Hornets.

He toured New Zealand with England Community Lions in 2019.

WORKINGTON TOWN coach Chris Thorman believes halfback Ciaran Walker has a bright future – but has told his new recruit to keep his feet firmly on the ground.

The former Newcastle Academy player, a product of flourishing Cumbrian community club Seaton Rangers, was Town’s man of the match as they lifted the Ike Southward Memorial Trophy by beating Whitehaven 18-14 in their pre-season clash at Derwent Park.

Thorman, whose side host Newcastle in their opening game on Sunday, told Cumbria Crack: “He would have thought he’d maybe get 20 minutes, but when Carl Forber didn’t play, he came in from the start and did very well.

“We are not getting carried away. He’s only had a couple of games and is very inexperienced at this level, but I couldn’t be more happy with him.

“He is defending well, he’s composed, his kicking game is good and his physical effort is very good.

“If he keeps his feet firmly on the ground and continues to listen and learn, I think he has a big future.”

