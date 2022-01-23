French Rugby League round-up

St Estève-XIII Catalan helped themselves to a 52-0 victory against a St Gaudens side that has struggled since the start of the season and is still without a win after seven matches.

“We have the means to win this game,” said home team coach Jérôme De Azevedo during the week but his words were contradicted on the field of play. St Gaudens have recruited two overseas players, PNG hooker Silas Gahuna and Samoan forward Matt Filipo, but on this evidence the team falls short of Elite 1 standard. They are rooted to the bottom of the table, with minus one point, following a two-point deduction for failing to play a rearranged match at Carcassonne last month.

The Catalans’ reserves had only won two of their six matches before the weekend but are now strengthened by the possibility of using players from the Super League squad. Two of them, half-back César Rougé and second rower Corentin Le Cam, combined for the opening try which set the tone. Ex-Limoux youngster Rougé scored a try himself and created another as the Catalans took a 28-0 lead, with ex-Avignon winger Corentin Rey going over twice. In the second half the Catalans carried on where they left off, scoring four more tries. Full back Robin Brochon and winger Romain Franco, both members of the senior squad, grabbed two of them.

All teams have had a six-week break and Lézignan, unbeaten so far, found it hard to find their pre-Christmas rhythm. On their own ground, they trailed 14-0 to Albi, who have only one win to their name. With young half-back Baptiste Fabre impressing with his vision, Albi went 24-10 up before a late rally saved the FCL. Winger Jordan Flovie finished with four tries as Lézignan snatched a 34-24 victory while Albi, who saw more than one refereeing decision go against them, had only a bonus point to show for their efforts.

Villeneuve had perhaps the best win of the weekend, defeating third-placed Limoux 22-12. Second rower Dimitri Biscarro got the Leopards off to a good start with a 75-metre try before supplying centre Gavin Marguerite with the pass that led to the second. Limoux hit back, just before and after the break, scoring tries through Léandre Torres and Allan Torreilles, but Villeneuve withstood the pressure. Biscarro touched down a second time, Thomas Lasvenes converted and then, from within his own 20 metres, set winger Hamza Bachoukh on course for the winner.

The match between Toulouse and Avignon was postponed owing to positive Covid tests.

RESULTS

Lézignan 34 Albi 24

St Gaudens 0 St Estève-XIII Catalan 52

Villeneuve 22 Limoux 12

Toulouse v Avignon postponed

FIXTURES

The weekend of 29-30 January was scheduled for the Coupe de France, which has now been cancelled for this season. The next full round of league fixtures will take place on the weekend of 5-6 February.

