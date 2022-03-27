Betfred Championship news round-up

BARROW RAIDERS coach Paul Carey says the disruption to his players’ usual schedule caused by the Challenge Cup sixth-round clash with Huddersfield Giants was a price well worth paying to further raise the club’s profile.

The visit of the West Yorkshire side was picked by the BBC for live coverage, meaning a 4.30 Sunday-afternoon start.

That followed a 1pm kick-off for the home fifth-round 32-18 derby victory against Workington, streamed live on the BBC Sport website, which came six days after a Monday-night trip to Widnes Vikings, where Crarey’s side won 34-24 in front of the Premier Sports cameras.

“We’ve had to tweak things recently, with a shorter turnaround before the Workington game, then the Huddersfield tie starting later than usual,” said Crarey.

“But it’s something we welcomed, because the visit of a high-end Super League side was great for the club and the town.

“There was a real buzz beforehand, and it was good to be stopped on my travels by people asking about the tie.

“It was a chance to raise the profile of the club, and it’s something we want to build on.”

Having been promoted as League One champions, Barrow won their first four Championship games before drawing 18-18 at home to London Broncos.

Crarey, whose side host Batley Bulldogs on Sunday, added: I thought in the first half against London, we were a bit loose, a bit frantic, so I spoke to the lads at half-time about being patient and efficient.

“In the last ten minutes, I don’t think we managed the game well enough to win it.

“But if you’d said to me that we’d be second in the table after two months of the season, I would’ve bitten your hand off.

“We need to get back to what was getting us good, clean results. We don’t want to get into a dogfight.”

+++++

BRADFORD BULLS prop Anthony Walker is targeting what would be an “amazing” second World Cup with Wales.

The 30-year-old played twice during the 2013 tournament – but missed out four years later after being advised to retire when scans following a series of concussions revealed a brain abnormality.

The St Helens product, who was with Wakefield Trinity at the time, didn’t play for four years.

But he coached with Wales Under 19s and Rochdale Hornets and kept himself in shape in the hope he might be able to pull on his boots again.

When he was given the all-clear to return, he linked up with Wales coach John Kear at Bradford, making his Bulls debut last season, when he featured 18 times, won the club’s Fans’ Player of the Year award, an earned a contract extension for the current campaign.

This season, he has started all seven games so far, and as well as seeking success with the Odsal side, who visit London Broncos on Sunday, is keen to make the Wales World Cup squad.

“After I was told I needed to retire and missed the last World Cup, I jokingly said to John (Kear) that he owed me one and that I’d be back for the next tournament,” said Walker in an interview in the latest issue of Rugby League World magazine.

“But I just want to get there on merit and, if I go full cycle from needing to retire to then playing in another World Cup, it would be amazing.

“Some of the younger lads who might end up playing this year I’ve actually coached when I was involved with the Under 19s, so it would be really nice to play alongside them.

“I’m only concentrating on playing my best for Bradford, then we’ll see where that takes me.”

For the full Walker interview, see the April issue of Rugby League World, available now by visiting totalrl.com/shop.

+++++

DEWSBURY RAMS coach Lee Greenwood says the glut of yellow cards following the RFL’s controversial new rules on high and late tackles is spoiling the game as a spectacle.

His side’s home clash with Newcastle Thunder brought two for each team, while the Yorkshire side had four sin binnings and one dismissal across their previous four matches.

Greenwood feels the governing body’s new guidelines are putting referees in a far-too difficult position, and insists his frustration is not down to the fact his side have suffered four straight defeats in the league and the Challenge Cup.

“It goes back a few weeks, and started when we had a red card and a yellow at home to Sheffield Eagles, which was a game we won,” he said.

“It has got to the stage where it’s affecting virtually every match, and against Newcastle (who won 24-22), I don’t think any of the four yellow cards were clear-cut.

“The game is being played at a fast pace, and the referee has one look at an incident and is being asked to make a decision on sometimes fine margins. It’s not fair on them.

“If it is clear-cut, that’s fair enough, but when it’s not, we should wait for the match disciplinary panel, with all their tools, to look at incidents a few times and decide if there should be a suspension.

“As things stand, you can lose player for ten minutes, then be told there is no charge.

“It’s most likely affecting the outcome of matches, and it’s also spoiling them as a spectacle, because you want it to be 13 versus 13, and as even a contest as possible.

“I’m all for player welfare, and I’ve no problem with suspensions if they are deemed necessary, but there has to be some sense and balance over decisions made during matches.”

Dewsbury are in action at Leigh on Friday.

+++++

HALIFAX PANTHERS coach Simon Grix says his players need to change their mindset if they are to pick up enough points to feature in the play-offs for the second successive year.

The West Yorkshire side won 13 out of 21 regular-season league games last time around, then saw off Whitehaven in a play-off eliminator at The Shay before losing at Featherstone Rovers in the semi-finals.

But Monday’s 26-16 home setback against Leigh in front of the Premier Sports cameras was their fourth defeat in five league outings in 2022 ahead of their rearranged game at Workington Town.

Just as in their previous league games against Featherstone and Widnes Vikings, the Panthers proved competitive but unable to force victory.

And Grix, whose side trailed 10-4 at half-time, explained: “Teams like Leigh and Featherstone are good, but not unbeatable.

“We did okay against both, but we need to put ourselves in with chance of beating them, because you don’t get any points for coming close.

“We need to change our mindset a little bit.

“In the first half against Leigh, we were right in it and completed really high, which is what we need to do against these teams, because it puts them in a bit of a hole energy-wise.

“But we didn’t start the second half well, kicking out on the full, and there were pressure releases all over the place.

“While we managed only five sets at their end of the field in the second half, we scored in two of them, and that tells you that if you get into the right areas, you have opportunities.

“We needed to stay in the game as long as we could, make it an energy battle and put them in an area they probably won’t have to visit too often.”

Halifax, who included fullback James Woodburn-Hall after his recovery from a thumb injury, play host to Whitehaven on Sunday.

+++++

LEIGH CENTURIONS coach Adrian Lam would like to have the opportunity to utilise Kiwi marauder James Bell again this season.

The Scotland back row who featured 18 times for the club in Super League last season before a switch to St Helens returned on dual registration to feature from the bench in the 26-16 win at Halifax Panthers.

And Lam, whose side chalked up a fourth straight league win in the Premier Sports-televised showdown at The Shay to go second to Featherstone Rovers in the table, was quick to praise the former New Zealand Warriors and Toulouse Olympique player.

“He was outstanding,” he said. “He was amongst everything, he has that link with Leigh having played last year, and the more times we can get him from Saints, the better.”

Lam handed a debut to another Kiwi, former New Zealand (and Samoa) international back Krisnan Inu, who has joined from French club Lezignan after previously playing for Parramatta Eels, New Zealand Warriors, Canterbury Bulldogs, Catalans Dragons, Widnes Vikings and Salford Red Devils.

“Krisnan brings lot of experience, and he’s a strong carrier, which is exactly what we need,” he said of the 35-year-old.

“There’s some work to do on his defence and decision making, but we’ll get that sorted.

“Him and Nene Macdonald provide us two big bodies, both with experience, to help us out, and we’ll see whether we use them together or on opposite sides.”

Papua New Guinea international Macdonald, a close-season signing from Brisbane-based Queensland Cup side Norths Devils who previously played for Sydney Roosters, Gold Coast Titans, St George Illawarra Dragons, North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks, scored his eighth try of the campaign to help establish a 10-4 half-time lead.

“We started too slowly, and put ourselves under a bit of pressure, and I was a bit frustrated in the way we defended at times,” added Lam.

Leigh host Dewsbury Rams on Friday.

+++++

LONDON BRONCOS coach Jermaine Coleman believes a first victory of the season is coming after his side put the brakes on their losing sequence by drawing at Barrow Raiders.

Fullback Alex Walker scored a last-gasp try on his 100th club appearance before Fiji international Sitiveni Moceidreke landed the conversion which tied the match at 18-18.

London had lost their previous five league games this season, plus a Challenge Cup tie, while Barrow had four league wins from four as well as two in the Cup.

Coleman is preparing for Sunday’s home meeting with Bradford Bulls – a repeat of their Cup fourth-round clash, which the visitors won 34-8.

Australian hooker Calum Gahan, Kiwi centre Paulos Latu and winger Iliess Macani, a Broncos development product who is back at the club after spells with Bradford, Sheffield Eagles and London Skolars, were the other try-scorers.

“I was pleased to get a point. We were playing an in-form team high on confidence,” said Coleman, who moved from London Skolars in September.

“Barrow were used to winning in League One and have made an impressive start in the Championship.

“We are capable of better. I expected more from the squad after a good couple of weeks in training and our ball control was rusty at times.

“But there were positives in the individual performances of Alex, (centre) Dalton Grant and Paulos, who had his best game yet while (loose-forward) Dean Parata never stopped working.

“And I think Siti deserves credit for holding his nerve with the final kick of the game in windy conditions.”

Coleman continued: “The mood amongst the group was one of disappointment travelling home. That’s great for me to see, because it proves they know they are capable of better.

“Everyone really believes in each other and the potential of this squad. We’ve said all along that it will take time to source our true identity and play to our full potential.”

+++++

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have thanked Sunday’s hosts Featherstone Rovers as they prepare for a second successive match at the Millennium Stadium.

The first game at their new Olympic Legacy Park home is not until Monday, May 23, when Mark Aston’s men take on Widnes Vikings in front of the the Premier Sports cameras.

That left Sheffield having to find a venue for their home Challenge Cup sixth-round clash with Hull – and Featherstone stepped in.

“We tried to get somewhere in Sheffield without any success,” said Aston. “Featherstone gave us the opportunity to play there and have been outstanding throughout.

“And with our new stadium almost complete, it won’t be long until we are back in our own city.”

The Eagles will face Featherstone on the back of consecutive league wins at Workington Town and Whitehaven, where Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e, the former Samoa international fullback signed on a month’s loan from Keighley Cougars, scored two tries in a 44-6 success.

The 37-year-old had six seasons at Sheffield between 2011 and 2016, since when he also been at Toronto Wolfpack, Halifax Panthers, Castleford Tigers and Newcastle Thunder.

He switched to Keighley last season, when he played alongside his 18-year-son Phoenix, who is now at Hull KR.

“It was the first time I’d played since September,” said Laulu-Togaga’e, who is back after a knee injury.

“I had a few butterflies, which I’ve not had for a while, but I enjoyed it, and it was great to get a couple of tries.”

Coach Aston said: “Q came in and did what he does. He’s lost a yard or two of pace, but he’s still a class act. You could hear him talking to the boys and organising, and that’s experience.

“I thought it was our best performance of the season so far, it had a bit of everything and I was most pleased with the defensive steel.”

+++++

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach Craig Lingard says his side’s spirited follow-up performance against Featherstone Rovers shows they have what it takes to return to the play-offs – as long as they don’t dip too far below that standard.

Seven days after a 54-20 home defeat by them in the Challenge Cup fifth round, Batley brushed off a string of injury-enforced absences to become the first team to deny Brian McDermott’s men victory this year.

Lingard revealed he and assistant Mark Moxon’s constructive pep talk had the desired effect as the Bulldogs produced a far-grittier display to claim a 20-20 draw.

“Mark and myself just felt we let Featherstone win a little bit too easily the week before,” he explained.

“That’s really not like us, and we had an open chat about it and challenged the lads to be that bit tougher, and they responded.

“If we can get somewhere near that level and a more consistent basis, we won’t be too far off.”

Batley head to Barrow Raiders on Sunday.

+++++

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS linked up with their partner community club Featherstone Lions to enable fans to watch the Challenge Cup sixth-round clash with Catalans Dragons.

With their own Millennium Stadium being used by Sheffield Eagles for their Cup meeting with Hull, the action from Perpignan was screened live in the clubhouse and indoor training facility at the Lions, who took on Hull Dockers in a National Conference League First Division clash.

Rovers chief executive Martin Vickers explained: “We were really pleased to be able to offer this option for our loyal supporters.

“We were also delivering on our promise to bring the Lions and ourselves closer together.

“The event was put together at considerable cost to us. Hopefully it benefitted the Lions.”

Having lost their 100 percent Championship record when they were held 20-20 at Batley Bulldogs in round six, Featherstone face Sheffield at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday.

+++++

NEWCASTLE THUNDER halfback Dan Coates feels like he has “returned home” after rejoining his first club from London Broncos.

The 22-year-old featured as the North-East side won 24-22 at Dewsbury Rams last time out.

And highly-rated Coates, who scored eight tries and kicked 54 goals and a field goal for Coventry Bears last season, will be hoping for a home outing when Newcastle take on Widnes Vikings in front of the Premier Sports cameras next Monday, April 4.

The Thunder Academy product, who played five times for the first team back in 2019, had signed a two-year deal at the Broncos, who beat off competition from a number of rivals to land him from Coventry.

“It feels like I am back home,” explained Coates, who is a sport management university graduate.

“The move back came about quite quickly. The London thing wasn’t quite working out and then there was a chance to come in on trial.

“I took that opportunity, had a couple of sessions and was then told that I was going to be given a contract.

“All the lads have been great with me and I’ve fitted in really well. I’m looking forward to the rest of the year.”

Newcastle handed backrow Nathan Clemmitt, 19, his debut against Dewsbury.

+++++

WHITEHAVEN coach Jonty Gorley says Karl Olstrom has the qualities needed to be a key player for the club.

The 30-year-old forward is back for a third time, having also had two stints at Workington Town.

A product of Wath Brow Hornets, he had a spell at Wakefield Trinity as a youngster.

Olstrom, who made three appearances for Haven last season before picking up an injury, has signed until the end of this after impressing in training.

“Karl has worked hard and hasn’t missed a session,” explained coach Jonty Gorley, whose side head to Halifax Panthers on Sunday.

“He brings enthusiasm and is always one of the fittest and strongest in any squad.

“If he continues to work hard, he will no doubt be a valuable member of this squad, as he can play a number of positions in the pack.

“He has all the attributes to play championship rugby.”

Whitehaven’s former Barrow and Workington prop Andrew Dawson recently made his 200th career appearance,

“He’s still doing as good a job as ever,” added Gorley.

+++++

WIDNES VIKINGS back Matt Fleming says Simon Finnigan’s squad are working hard to find a cure for the inconsistency which hampered the club last year.

The coach reshaped his squad after a disappointing eighth-placed finish, with Fleming, from Dewsbury Rams, among a string of new arrivals.

Widnes won their first four games, but then lost at Leigh Centurions in the Challenge Cup before league defeats at home to Barrow Raiders and at York City Knights.

They will try to bounce back when they head to Finnigan’s former club Newcastle Thunder (he moved in November 2020) for a Premier Sports-televised clash next Monday, April 4.

“The York game was really disappointing, because we’d been working really hard to fix a few things up after Barrow,” explained Fleming, who played on the wing rather than in the centres against York.

“We’ve had a few bad results and we know we now need to respond.

“But I don’t think we’re too far off. We just need to do a few things a little bit better.”

+++++

WORKINGTON TOWN loanee Luke Broadbent has completed a family treble by signing for a month from Warrington Wolves.

For the young Cumbrian fullback’s father Gary played for the county’s other two clubs Whitehaven and Barrow Raiders during a career which also took in spells at Widnes Vikings and Salford (then City Reds).

Broadbent caught Warrington’s eye while playing for Barrow club Walney Central and was snapped up at 16 in 2019.

He has progressed through the Warrington development system to the Reserve squad and has represented England at Youth level.

Town coach Chris Thorman swooped after experienced Scotland international fullback Oscar Thomas was sidelined by injury.

Broadbent made his bow in the 26-12 home defeat by Bradford Bulls.

“Luke is a talented player,” he said. “He’s a Cumbrian who has represented England and we’re really pleased to have him.”

Promoted Workington went into their rearranged home game against Halifax Panthers still seeking a first win of the campaign.

Town, who came up through the League One play-offs, host York City Knights on Sunday.

+++++

YORK CITY KNIGHTS coach James Ford believes his side’s 32-6 home win over Widnes Vikings bodes well for this season.

Both teams are seeking a big improvement on last year, when York finished ninth and Widnes eighth.

The Knights bounced back from a 32-6 Challenge Cup fifth round defeat at Whitehaven to record a fourth victory in six games in the Championship.

And Ford revealed: “We had to manage our resources wisely (at Whitehaven) and prioritise this game.

“We’ve shown what level of team we are when we’re picking an almost full-strength side.

“I thought it was a very, very good performance against a good side.

“Widnes are a really big club in the Championship. For us to turn them over is a really good achievement and for us to turn them over in the manner that we did, I’m so pleased and proud of the players and the effort that they’re putting in as well as the direction that the club is going in.”

York head to Workington Town on Sunday.

