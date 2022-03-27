Huddersfield Giants’ Will Pryce makes pledge after ten-match ban for dangerous tackle

Ian Watson is backing hot Huddersfield prospect Will Pryce to learn from his red-card woe and come back from a hefty ten-match suspension a wiser player.

The 19-year-old Giants Academy product, who has had a meteoric rise to prominence since making his first-team debut last year, was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Connor Wynne 64 minutes into the 14-6 Super League setback at Hull.

The ban – plus a £500 fine – was meted out at an RFL disciplinary hearing, to whom the case was referred by the governing body’s match review panel on a Grade F charge, the most serious available.

Pryce, who has played both fullback and in the halves this season, was previously found guilty of a dangerous throw during an Academy game against Bradford Bulls in May last year.

He revealed he had feared the ban could be longer, explaining: “They were pushing for twelve games at first but we put my case forward and I explained how there was no malice there and it was just a freak accident.

“I know I got it wrong. I was just happy to see Connor was okay. I was simply glad he was able to get up fine and I went over to apologise straight away.

“I messaged him after the game as well to make sure he was safe and well. I just didn’t realise how far he’d flipped over.

“I was just putting energy into the tackle but I know I need to control it better. I will learn from what happened.”

Watson said: “Will knows he messed up, and now he has seen what the consequences are.

“You will have to go through adversity in your career and Will is facing that. He’s good enough to learn from this and move on.”

Pryce’s first Huddersfield first-team match was the 50-12 home defeat by Catalans Dragons last July.

The former Siddal junior featured a further twelve times last season, then played for England Knights in the 56-4 victory over Jamaica at Castleford in October, when he crossed for a try and landed seven goals.

This year, he has featured four times, recording one try and 13 goals to take his overall Huddersfield figures to seven and 27 respectively.

The Giants have agreed a contract extension through to 2024 with halfback Oliver Russell.

