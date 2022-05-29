Betfred Championship news round-up

BARROW RAIDERS coach Paul Crarey believes last season’s League One champions have more than proved they deserve their place in the second tier.

Twelve games in, they occupy the sixth and final play-off position on the back of seven wins, including a hard-fought 20-18 success at Dewsbury last time out, and a draw.

Crarey’s side also made the sixth round of the Challenge Cup, playing finalists Huddersfield at home in front of a bumper 3,135 crowd.

Barrow’s average league attendance this year is 2,054, and Crarey is hoping for big Bank Holiday turn-out for Thursday’s home clash with Leigh.

Widnes visit on Sunday, and Crarey said: “They will be tough games. Our fans were brilliant at Dewsbury, and we’ll need them behind us again.”

Barrow lost centre Gary Wheeler and prop Carl Forster early on against Dewsbury, while loose-forward Anton Iaria was sin binned after four minutes.

Crarey is also checking the fitness of secondrows Danny Morrow (head knock) and Dan Toal (shoulder) as well as halfback Jake Carter (foot).

“We lost two players after the first seven minutes as well as being down to twelve, so we had to battle hard,” he said.

“I can’t praise this group of lads enough for sticking to it under a lot of adversary.

“Dewsbury is a difficult place to go to. It’s a small pitch and they are a big side, so we knew we would come under pressure.

“They had a mountain of possession, but we had some big players playing both offensively and defensively to get the win.”

Crarey continued: “I can’t praise the lads enough. We haven’t had a break like other teams. We played in the Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup semi-finals. “We’ve got a lot of character and I think we have more or less secured our place in the Championship, just before we got to the halfway stage.”

+++++

BATLEY BULLDOGS halfback Tom Gilmore might have been earning praise for his part in the side’s progress since he signed up, but he insists it’s all down to a team effort.

Craig Lingard’s fifth-placed outfit are aiming for a second successive play-off appearance and will go into their Bank Holiday double away to Whitehaven on Thursday and at home to Workington on Sunday on the back of five wins in six games.

Batley bounced back from a heavy home defeat by second-placed Leigh to beat London Broncos 28-12 at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium last time out.

Ex-Widnes and Halifax player Gilmore, who scored a try and kicked four goals from five attempts against the Broncos, joined Batley ahead of last season after his planned move to Ottawa Aces fell through, and helped them make the play-off semi-finals.

“I needed a club to join and Batley came up,” he told Rugby League World magazine.

“I literally signed last-minute, and from the moment I got here I’ve loved it. It’s just a proper family club, run by proper good people.

“I’m just made up that I’ve come to this place. It was a breath of fresh air really.

“People think Batley are just tough but there’s some proper good players here, and there has been for a long time.

“I think they needed a couple of key signings like a halfback. The team was already here for me to fit nicely into.”

Lingard said: “Everybody who is on the market can play rugby, to a certain degree. But they are all different people and we’ve got to get the right person.

“Everybody who I sign, I sit down and have a chat with them, and get a good impression and feel for that person.”

+++++

HALIFAX PANTHERS coach Simon Grix might have piloted his team to seven straight wins.

But as the Yorkshire side prepare for their meetings with Dewsbury and Leigh, he insisted: “There’s loads still to work on.”

Fourth-placed Halifax, who have brought their home game against the Rams forward from Thursday to tomorrow (Tuesday, May 31) and visit the Centurions on Sunday, are seeking a play-off place for the second season running.

Last year, when they claimed nine successive victories, they made the semi-finals before losing at Featherstone.

Along with York, where they won 40-24 last time out, they are emerging as a threat to leading pair Featherstone and Leigh.

Grix’s side survived two sin binnings at York, where the temporary departures of professional-foul culprits Louis Jouffret and James Saltonstall left them down to twelve for a total of ten minutes and eleven for five.

“I’ve no argument with the yellow cards, they were both justified. Our heads could have gone, but we stayed calm and showed some desire to stay in it,” said Grix, whose charges were 22-18 ahead at the break with the help of two of Lachlan Walmsley’s hat-trick of tries.

Skipper Brandon Moore, James Woodburn-Hall and Dan Murray (twice) also went over, while Joe Keyes kicked six goals.

“It’s always going to be tough when you have less players on the pitch than the opposition, but I thought we looked comfortable before the sin binnings and again when we got back up to 13,” added Grix.

“When we get it right, we’re tough to handle. There’s a lot still to work on, but to win away at York is a really big thing for us.”

* Former Halifax player and dual-code international John Bentley will be guest speaker at a dinner being run by the Halifax Independent Supporters’ Trust at The Shay on Saturday, June 18 (7pm). Contact 07977 596051 for further details.

+++++

LONDON BRONCOS might have gone part-time – but Jermaine Coleman believes they need a full-time coach.

The 39-year-old, who is assistant vice-principal at a North London secondary school, took the reins in September after six-and-a-half years in charge of London Skolars.

But along with younger brother and assistant Jy-mel, the former Hunslet, York, Gateshead, Skolars and Hemel halfback, who is also part of the Jamaica coaching team, has left by mutual consent with the Broncos second-bottom with three points from twelve games.

The club who were relegated from Super League in 2019 are now searching for their third head coach in less than a year.

Following the departure of long-serving Danny Ward last July, the Broncos spent the final eight games of the 2021 season under interim coach Tom Tsang, missing out on the play-offs by one place.

Coleman, who undertook a major squad rebuild, is the third Championship coach to leave a club this year after John Kear at Bradford and Simon Finnigan at Widnes.

Head of performance Mike Eccles has taken temporary charge, with the Broncos, who have signed Italy international halfback Brock Pelligra from French title winners Carcassonne on a contract until the end of this season, preparing for a Bank Holiday double of games at basement club Workington on Thursday and York on Sunday.

“For the club to realise its true potential, the squad requires leadership from a full-time coach,” said Coleman, who led a roster rebuild amid the switch from full to part-time and move to Wimbledon from Ealing.

“Due to work commitments outside Rugby League, this is not something we (he and Jy-mel) are able to fulfil.

“This requirement coupled with recent results mean we feel now is the right time for a new full-time leader to be appointed.

“This season’s results should not mask the club’s long-term vision to re-establish itself in Super League and become a beating heart of the Wimbledon community.”

+++++

SHEFFIELD EAGLES coach Mark Aston is pushing a policy of home rule as he tries to drive the club to a first play-off appearance since 2014.

That year, eight teams made the cut (Sheffield finished fifth), while this time, it’s six, with the Eagles seventh after beating Widnes 34-24 in the first match at their new Olympic Legacy Park stadium.

Aston, who led his charges to the Qualifiers in the first of the four years that system was in use in 2015, believes the win over Widnes provides a solid platform for the rest of the season.

Due to construction work at the OLP – which because the venue is yet to be fully signed off, is currently operating to a reduced capacity of 800 – eight of Sheffield’s eleven Championship games so far have been away.

That means ten of their remaining 16 scheduled fixtures are at the OLP, which has an artificial pitch.

Before hosting Widnes, they played home games at Doncaster (beating London Broncos 30-10) and Featherstone (defeating Newcastle 34-20).

Sheffield aim to maintain that 100 percent home record when York visit this Bank Holiday Thursday (it’s Newcastle away on Sunday).

“We want to make this a difficult place for opposition teams to come,” explained Aston.

“The lads have been training here, so they have seen the stadium and our great new facilities develop, and they are comfortable around the place.

“We plan to play an entertaining brand of rugby which attracts fans, and hopefully they will get behind us, create an atmosphere and push us on.

“I think we are capable making the top six, because this is a good group who work really hard. Effort is in the DNA here.”

Winger Jason Bass led the way with two of his side’s six tries against Widnes, and Aston added: “Emotion meant we were all over the place for a little while at the start, but we got ourselves back into it.”

+++++

WHITEHAVEN have agreed a contract extensions with versatile Papua New Guinea international Dion Aiye and highly-rated forward Jake Bradley.

Aiye, at the club since 2015, has agreed terms to the end of 2025 and Bradley until next season.

It’s a big boost for the LEL Arena outfit as they aim to avoid being sucked into a relegation scrap three years after being promoted to the second tier.

The Cumbrians have slipped to fourth-bottom on the back of four successive defeats and six in their last seven league outings.

Jonty Gorley’s side host Batley on Bank Holiday Thursday before Sunday’s trip to third-bottom Dewsbury, over whom they currently have a two-point advantage.

“To get Dion signed up for the next three seasons is a massive boost for us, we need players of his calibre if we are to try to keep on improving,” said Gorley.

Bradley, now 21, became the club’s youngest-ever player at 16 years, 330 days when he scored as an amateur in the 30-6 home League One win over Hemel Stags in March 2018.

The Hensingham product who had been tracked by a number of Super League clubs played on the wing, but has since developed into a versatile forward.

In November 2018, the former England Community Lions youth international penned the three-year Whitehaven contract which under the new agreement will take him into a sixth season. So far he has made 27 appearances, scoring six tries.

Coach Gorley said: “He is a local kid who wants to play for Whitehaven, which in itself is refreshing. We forget he’s still only 21.

“He’s great to coach and is very enthusiastic and does all the right things. He is also very vocal and knows his job as a middle-unit player.

“Jake has bided his time and has learned and is only going to get better, as we’ve seen, with the more games he plays.”

+++++

WIDNES VIKINGS strength and conditioning coach Bob Beswick says he’s “proud and excited” to have been awarded a twelve-month testimonial by the Rugby Football League as an acknowledgement of his services to the game.

The 37-year-old represented his hometown club Wigan, Widnes, Halifax, Leigh, Toronto, Newcastle and Ireland (26 caps) during a 18-year playing career which ended with twelve appearances for the North-East club last season.

Beswick, who works as a community and welfare officer for the charity Rugby League Cares, is putting the finishing touches to his testimonial schedule.

It will start and end with dinners, the first with England coach Shaun Wane as guest speaker at Wigan’s Edge Conference Centre from 5pm-10pm on Saturday, July 23 (go to bbperformance.co.uk/testimonial for full details), and also include a golf day, physical challenge, open mic night, ladies’ night and a match.

“It’s been enjoyable putting it together, and hopefully the events will be representative of me and my career and have plenty of appeal,” explained the Wigan St Patricks product.

“I’m looking forward to reconnecting with fans and former colleagues and I’d like people to feel a part of it.

“My testimonial would not be achievable without the amazing support I have received throughout my career, so thank you to everyone.

“I will also be supporting a local charity which will be announced on my social media channels very soon.”

Beswick, who has a master’s degree in sports science from the University of Bolton, is enjoying being back at Widnes, where he played between 2006 and 2008.

“It’s a club I have a lot of passion for from my time there as a player, and the role keeps me in an environment I enjoy,” he explained.

Currently under the interim coaching of Ryan O’Brien following Simon Finnigan’s departure, ninth-placed Widnes host Bradford on Bank Holiday Thursday before heading to Barrow on Sunday.

+++++

BRADFORD BULLS interim coach Mark Dunning says there were plenty of positives to take from his side’s 36-20 home win over Newcastle – but also areas to work on.

Having stepped up from assistant following the departure of John Kear, the long-serving coaching team member has overseen two wins from three.

Now eighth-placed Bradford are preparing for their Bank Holiday Thursday trip to Widnes and their Premier Sports-televised game at Featherstone next Monday, June 6.

“I think if you put the last three games into context and break down the Whitehaven (won 34-22) and York (lost 20-6) games and put the strong parts of both those together, that would be a mirror image of what we saw for the first 55 to 60 minutes against Newcastle,” said Dunning.

“There was an off-spell in the second half where we conceded three tries but overall, it was a positive display.

“It was pleasing to see a lot of things we had worked on being put into practice.

“But as coaches, we are never fully happy and we are always aiming for that little bit better.”

+++++

DEWSBURY RAMS coach Lee Greenwood hopes halfback Matty Beharrell will follow in the footsteps of winger Ben Blackmore when his survival-seeking side visit Halifax tomorrow (Tuesday, May 31).

The game at The Shay was originally scheduled for Bank Holiday Thursday, but has been brought forward, allowing Greenwood extra time to prepare for Sunday’s home clash with Whitehaven.

Former Featherstone and Sheffield player Blackmore was back from a shoulder injury for the narrow 20-18 home defeat by Barrow.

Beharrell, Greenwood’s close-season recruit from Doncaster who has been out with a fractured eye socket, made the 21-man squad but didn’t feature in the matchday 17.

Fullback Calum Turner, signed from Newcastle, is also pushing for a return after an ankle injury which required surgery.

Dewsbury are third-bottom, just a point above the relegation zone.

+++++

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS are ready to complete a quickfire hat-trick of Premier Sports appearances.

After their Bank Holiday Thursday clash at Newcastle, Brian McDermott’s side host Bradford in a Monday-night match (June 6) which is live on the satellite channel, then visit promotion rivals Leigh for another Premier date seven days later (Monday, June 13), their fifth live-screened league game this year.

The latter is a repeat of Saturday’s 1895 Cup final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which was broadcast live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website as well as Premier.

RFL chief commercial officer Mark Foster said: “It was the third AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final and we were delighted it reached a wider audience than ever through BBC Sport and Premier Sports.

“The BBC had covered the previous two finals, and once again provided superb exposure for the two leading clubs in the Betfred Championship, both with a passionate fanbase and playing some superb rugby.

“The regular Monday-night coverage of the Betfred Championship on Premier Sports has been a big hit already in 2022 and we are pleased Premier were able to add coverage of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final.”

+++++

LEIGH CENTURIONS pack star John Asiata says consistency is the key as the club push for an immediate return to Super League.

The former Brisbane Broncos backrow was among a crop of new arrivals in the wake of last season’s relegation.

The 29-year-old, who started out at North Queensland Cowboys, helping them win the 2015 NRL title, and has represented both Samoa and Tonga, said: “We’re still building every day and every week. That’s the focus.

“The camaraderie within the group is very good considering it’s a new team. Everyone is buying into what we want to do. We set our goals early in the year and right now we’re heading in the right direction.”

Having faced promotion rivals Featherstone in the 1895 Cup final on Saturday, Leigh, who have won their last ten league matches, are preparing for a long Bank Holiday weekend double of games at Barrow on Thursday and at home to Halifax on Sunday.

“It’s not the fancy things getting us over the line, it’s those little efforts we are putting in for each other,” added Asiata.

+++++

NEWCASTLE THUNDER are offering Newcastle Falcons fans the chance to swap union for league on Bank Holiday Thursday, when divisional leaders Featherstone head for Kingston Park, or Sunday, when Sheffield are the visitors.

Falcons season-ticket holders are eligible for a free ticket for one of the games, and Thunder are also offering their own season-ticket holders the opportunity to bring someone to either of the matches for free.

The Falcons, who are also based at Kingston Park, have just one Premiership match remaining – away to Northampton on Saturday.

+++++

WORKINGTON TOWN coach Chris Thorman has hailed the support his team received during their 58-6 loss at Leigh.

While the Centurions are chasing promotion back to Super League after last year’s relegation, the Cumbrians are fighting to stay in the Championship following their promotion from League One.

Workington are bottom of the table and yet to pick up a point after twelve games as they prepare for a key home clash with second-bottom London Broncos in front of the Premier Sports cameras on Bank Holiday Thursday.

Thorman, whose side then visit Batley on Sunday, said: “Our fans were class. There is no better travelling support.”

Back Lee Postlethwaite has returned to Millom, the National Conference League club from whom Workington signed him ahead of last season, when he featured there times, scoring a try in the 36-22 win at West Wales Raiders.

The 27-year-old former BARLA Lions tourist follows in the footsteps on forward Hanley Dawson, who moved to the Derwent Park club from Millom before the 2020 season, but last month returned.

Both Workington and Whitehaven are reportedly looking at forward Ethan Kelly, who is back at Millom after a spell with Barrow.

+++++

YORK CITY KNIGHTS coach James Ford wants to see his side return to the standards they reached in recording seven straight league wins earlier this season when they face Sheffield and London Broncos over the long Bank Holiday weekend.

They will become the second visitors to Sheffield’s new Olympic Legacy Park on Thursday, then host London Broncos, where they won 26-24 in early March to start their victorious sequence, on Sunday.

Third-placed York also beat Widnes, Workington, Newcastle, Whitehaven, Barrow and Bradford before going down to a 40-24 home defeat by Halifax last time out, which meant the Panthers moved to within two points of them.

Halifax were 22-18 ahead at half-time despite two sin binnings, with yellow cards for professional fouls for Louis Jouffret and James Saltonstall leaving them with only twelve men for a total of ten minutes and eleven for five.

“At 18-6 up, we were on the cusp of turning the screw and staying on top, but Halifax played really well and dealt with some adversity,” said Ford.

“We forced a pass that we wouldn’t normally force, and Lachlan Walmsley was good enough to intercept it and score. I think we fell apart a little bit for five or ten minutes after that.

“We conceded a couple of tries around that and I think we needed to be a little bit stronger mentally when things were going against us. We weren’t near the standards we’ve set.”

