Catalans Dragons plan for 2023 with departures, potential signings and player retentions

It’s out with the old and in with the new at Stade Gilbert Brutus as Catalans Dragons reshuffle their squad for next season.

Coach Steve McNamara is keen to lower the average age of his playing group and last week’s announced departures of prop-forwards Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson were followed swiftly by brand new two-year deals for two young French players.

Dudson and Kasiano (both aged 31) are heading to Warrington Wolves for the start of the 2023 season, while promising French players Jordan Dezaria (25) and Matthieu Laguerre (23) were both handed extended contracts.

“We’ve said all along that the future of this club will depend upon the growth and development of young French players,” McNamara told league Express.

“And it’s a continuing process where we have to rejuvenate the squad and keep the average age of players down.”

McNamara admitted that salary cap pressures for next season had also played a hand in the decisions to release the two senior forwards.

He added, “In a salary cap sport it is inevitable that clubs cannot retain all their players and this is the case with Sam and Gil.

“They have played important roles in the progression of our club and I know they are both extremely intent on finishing their Dragons’ careers on a successful note.”

Catalans are understood to have signed Sydney Roosters’ Tongan international prop Sio Siua Taukeiaho on a two-year contract beginning next season and the Dragons continue to be heavily linked with Cronulla Sharks’ captain Wade Graham, who has announced his desire to play in France.

Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone is also believed to be heading to Perpignan for 2023, although none of these rumours have been confirmed – or denied – by Catalans.

Coach McNamara added, “Just like every club we are working on retention and recruitment for the coming seasons but it is a complicated process and we must exercise all due diligence before we can make any official announcements.

“At this stage of the season it seems like the journalists know more about the comings and goings at clubs than we do but until all arrangements are finalised, we will not be making any announcements.”

McNamara gave his players a week off for the Challenge Cup break but they will report for training today (Monday) in preparation for Friday’s home clash against Huddersfield Giants.

The Dragons’ coach is hoping for the return of several players from injury as he prepares for the Round 14 fixture.

He said, “Mike McMeeken, Samisoni Langi and maybe Josh Drinkwater could come into contention this week, we will have a good look at them, but Dean Whare (torn pectoral) is still four weeks away.

“We saw at the weekend what a good side Huddersfield are; they will be hurting after such a close defeat but I’m fully expecting them to turn up on Friday with a point to prove.

“It’s always an exciting contest between these two teams and it should be a great night for supporters at Stade Brutus.”

