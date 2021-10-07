Betfred extend sponsorship of Super League

Super League Europe and Betfred have today announced a two-year extension to their existing partnership, taking it through to the end of the 2023 season.

And Betfred boss Fred Done cites the passion he has found within the game as a prime determinant in his decision to extend the sponsorship deal with Super League.

“The passion and enthusiasm shown by the fans, media and everybody involved in the game of Rugby League is, I believe, the essential reason this has proved such an enjoyable and rewarding sponsorship for Betfred,” he said.

“That is why I had absolutely no hesitation in extending the Super League deal for at least a further two years.”

The extension of a deal that began ahead of the 2017 season will take the overall partnership to seven years, equalling the longest title partnership in Super League history.

“It’s great to be extending our successful partnership with Betfred,” said Rhodri Jones, Super League’s chief commercial officer.

“During this difficult period, they’ve been outstanding headline partners, and we can’t thank Fred and his team enough for their continued support.

“We look forward to continuing to work with them for the next two years. To have the support of someone like Fred who is so passionate about Super League and who shares our aspirations for its future is fantastic.”

As part of the new sponsorship, Super League and Betfred will continue to support the ‘Gamble Responsible’ campaign, which is currently promoted at Super League games.