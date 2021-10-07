Dragons and Saints name unchanged squads for Grand Final

Both Catalans Dragons and St Helens have named unchanged squads for Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final, which kicks off at 6.00pm at Old Trafford.

The Dragons have named the same 21-man squad that coach Steve McNamara named for their semi-final victory over Hull Kingston Rovers, while Saints coach Kristian Woolf has done the same with his squad that defeated Leeds Rhinos in their semi-final.

Although Steve Prescott Man of Steel winner Sam Tomkins didn’t play for the Dragons against Hull KR, despite being named in the squad but then being rested because of a sprained knee, he appears certain to play in Saturday’s title decider.

The only significant injury absentees from the two sides are Theo Fages and James Bentley of St Helens and Alrix da Costa of the Catalans.

Grand Final squads

Catalans Dragons: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 James Maloney, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Dudson, 9 Michael McIlorum, 10 Julian Bousquet, 11 Matt Whitley, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 20 Matthieu Laguerre, 22 Joel Tomkins, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins, 30 Jordan Dezaria

St Helens: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Kevin Naiqama, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Regan Grace, 6 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Joel Thompson, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Sione Mata’utia, 15 Loiuie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Kyle Amor, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Jack Welsby, 19 Aaron Smith, 20 Joe Batchelor, 21 Lewis Dodd, 23 Jake Wingfield, 29 Ben Davies