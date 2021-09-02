Betfred League 1 Leading Scorers

North Wales Crusaders winger Rob Massam has taken a four-try lead at the top of the Betfred League 1 try scoring table, which reflects the recent rise of the Crusaders, while Keighley Cougars’ Jack Miller remains at the top of the goalscorers’ and pointsscorers’ table.

Here is the current list of leading scorers from Betred League 1. They are taken from League games only.

Tries

1 Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 18

2 Theerapol Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 14

3 Brad Holroyd (Workington Town) 13

4 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 11

5 = Matty Chrimes (Hunslet) 10

Charlie Graham (Keighley Cougars) 10

Brenden Santi (Keighley Cougars) 10

Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 10

Jamie Murphy (West Wales Raiders) 10

10 = Dave Scott (Coventry Bears) 9

Liam Welham (Coventry Bears) 9

Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 9

Lameck Juma (London Skolars) 9

Patrick Ah Van (North Wales Crusaders) 9

Matty Henson (Workington Town) 9

Goals

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 81

2 Carl Forber (Workington Town) 61

3 Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 50

4 = Dan Coates (Coventry Bears) 49

Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 49

6 = Jamie Dallimore (Barrow Raiders) 48

Neil Thorman (London Skolars) 48

8 Dom Brambani (Hunslet) 30

9 Will Ramsey (West Wales Raiders) 28

10 Josh Jordan-Roberts (Rochdale Hornets) 24

Points

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 206

2 Carl Forber (Workington Town) 142

3 Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 136

4 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 130

5 Dan Coates (Coventry Bears) 122

6 Jamie Dallimore (Barrow Raiders) 117

7 Neil Thorman (London Skolars) 96

8 Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 72

9 Will Ramsey (West Wales Raiders) 64

10 Theerapol Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 62