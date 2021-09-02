Betfred League 1 Leading Scorers

   02/09/2021

 

Tries

1 Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 18

2 Theerapol Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 14

3 Brad Holroyd (Workington Town) 13

4 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 11

5 = Matty Chrimes (Hunslet) 10

Charlie Graham (Keighley Cougars) 10

Brenden Santi (Keighley Cougars) 10

Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 10

Jamie Murphy (West Wales Raiders) 10

10 = Dave Scott (Coventry Bears) 9

Liam Welham (Coventry Bears) 9

Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 9

Lameck Juma (London Skolars) 9

Patrick Ah Van (North Wales Crusaders) 9

Matty Henson (Workington Town) 9

 

Goals

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 81

2 Carl Forber (Workington Town) 61

3 Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 50

4 = Dan Coates (Coventry Bears) 49

Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 49

6 = Jamie Dallimore (Barrow Raiders) 48

Neil Thorman (London Skolars) 48

8 Dom Brambani (Hunslet) 30

9 Will Ramsey (West Wales Raiders) 28

10 Josh Jordan-Roberts (Rochdale Hornets) 24

 

Points

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 206

2 Carl Forber (Workington Town) 142

3 Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 136

4 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 130

5 Dan Coates (Coventry Bears) 122

6 Jamie Dallimore (Barrow Raiders) 117

7 Neil Thorman (London Skolars) 96

8 Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 72

9 Will Ramsey (West Wales Raiders) 64

10 Theerapol Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 62