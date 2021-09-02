Betfred League 1 Leading Scorers

Tries
1 Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 18
2 Theerapol Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 14
3 Brad Holroyd (Workington Town) 13
4 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 11
5 = Matty Chrimes (Hunslet) 10
Charlie Graham (Keighley Cougars) 10
Brenden Santi (Keighley Cougars) 10
Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 10
Jamie Murphy (West Wales Raiders) 10
10 = Dave Scott (Coventry Bears) 9
Liam Welham (Coventry Bears) 9
Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 9
Lameck Juma (London Skolars) 9
Patrick Ah Van (North Wales Crusaders) 9
Matty Henson (Workington Town) 9
Goals
1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 81
2 Carl Forber (Workington Town) 61
3 Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 50
4 = Dan Coates (Coventry Bears) 49
Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 49
6 = Jamie Dallimore (Barrow Raiders) 48
Neil Thorman (London Skolars) 48
8 Dom Brambani (Hunslet) 30
9 Will Ramsey (West Wales Raiders) 28
10 Josh Jordan-Roberts (Rochdale Hornets) 24
Points
1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 206
2 Carl Forber (Workington Town) 142
3 Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 136
4 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 130
5 Dan Coates (Coventry Bears) 122
6 Jamie Dallimore (Barrow Raiders) 117
7 Neil Thorman (London Skolars) 96
8 Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 72
9 Will Ramsey (West Wales Raiders) 64
10 Theerapol Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 62