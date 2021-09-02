Betfred Championship Leading Scorers

Here is the current list of leading scorers from the Betred Championship. They are taken from League games only. Craig Hall of Featherstone Rovers is joint top of the tryscoring list, alongside his team-mate Gareth Gale, while he lies in second place in the goalscoring list and sits at the top of the points scoring list.

Tries

1 = Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 21

Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 21

3 Abbas Miski (London Broncos) 17

4 Deon Cross (Widnes Vikings) 14

5 Fa’amanu Brown (Featherstone Rovers) 13

6 = Kieran Gill (Newcastle Thunder) 12

Andrew Bulman (Whitehaven) 12

Matty Marsh (York City Knights) 12

9 = Andy Gabriel (Dewsbury Rams) 11

Jack Johnson (Newcastle Thunder) 11

Junior Vaivai (Toulouse Olympique) 11

Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 11

Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 11

Goals

1 Chris Hankinson (London Broncos) 67

2 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 63

3 = Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 59

Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 59

5 Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique) 47

6 = Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls) 44

Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings) 44

Josh Woods (Newcastle Thunder) 44

9 Izaac Farrell (Sheffield Eagles) 43

10 Connor Robinson (Halifax Panthers) 39

Points

1 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 210

2 Chris Hankinson (London Broncos) 170

3 = Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 162

Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 162

5 Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings) 112

6 = Izaac Farrell (Sheffield Eagles) 102

Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique) 102

8 Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls) 100

9 Josh Woods (Newcastle Thunder) 97

10 Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 85