Betfred Championship Leading Scorers

   02/09/2021

 

Tries

1 = Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 21

Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 21

3 Abbas Miski (London Broncos) 17

4 Deon Cross (Widnes Vikings) 14

5 Fa’amanu Brown (Featherstone Rovers) 13

6 = Kieran Gill (Newcastle Thunder) 12

Andrew Bulman (Whitehaven) 12

Matty Marsh (York City Knights) 12

9 = Andy Gabriel (Dewsbury Rams) 11

Jack Johnson (Newcastle Thunder) 11

Junior Vaivai (Toulouse Olympique) 11

Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 11

Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 11

 

Goals

1 Chris Hankinson (London Broncos) 67

2 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 63

3 = Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 59

Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 59

5 Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique) 47

6 = Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls) 44

Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings) 44

Josh Woods (Newcastle Thunder) 44

9 Izaac Farrell (Sheffield Eagles) 43

10 Connor Robinson (Halifax Panthers) 39

 

Points

1 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 210

2 Chris Hankinson (London Broncos) 170

3 = Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 162

Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 162

5 Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings) 112

6 = Izaac Farrell (Sheffield Eagles) 102

Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique) 102

8 Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls) 100

9 Josh Woods (Newcastle Thunder) 97

10 Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 85