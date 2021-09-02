Betfred Championship Leading Scorers

Tries
1 = Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 21
Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 21
3 Abbas Miski (London Broncos) 17
4 Deon Cross (Widnes Vikings) 14
5 Fa’amanu Brown (Featherstone Rovers) 13
6 = Kieran Gill (Newcastle Thunder) 12
Andrew Bulman (Whitehaven) 12
Matty Marsh (York City Knights) 12
9 = Andy Gabriel (Dewsbury Rams) 11
Jack Johnson (Newcastle Thunder) 11
Junior Vaivai (Toulouse Olympique) 11
Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 11
Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 11
Goals
1 Chris Hankinson (London Broncos) 67
2 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 63
3 = Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 59
Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 59
5 Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique) 47
6 = Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls) 44
Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings) 44
Josh Woods (Newcastle Thunder) 44
9 Izaac Farrell (Sheffield Eagles) 43
10 Connor Robinson (Halifax Panthers) 39
Points
1 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 210
2 Chris Hankinson (London Broncos) 170
3 = Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 162
Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 162
5 Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings) 112
6 = Izaac Farrell (Sheffield Eagles) 102
Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique) 102
8 Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls) 100
9 Josh Woods (Newcastle Thunder) 97
10 Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 85