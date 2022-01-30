Betfred League 1 news round-up

ROCHDALE HORNETS were boosted ahead of Sunday’s Challenge Cup clash against Midlands Hurricanes with the news that Callum Marriott had signed a new deal with the club.

The 28-year-old forward was a standout player for the Hornets last year, scoring four tries in eleven appearances and Chairman Andy Mazey believes the re-signing was worth the wait.

“Callum is a big re-signing for us and it’s one the fans have been asking for,” said Mazey.

“He’s been a big player for us the last couple of seasons and it’s taken a while to get the deal done, but we’ve got there and we couldn’t be happier.

“There were some other teams interested, but he has a good job away from the club, is getting married later this year and has just had a baby, so he wasn’t really sure if he could commit properly for the year, which is what was holding things up. But we’ve managed to sort it and he’s the kind of guy who is all or nothing, so we knew once he made his decision either way, he’d be all in.

“When we first started looking at retaining players for this season, he was top of the list, but we knew it would be a challenge to get it over the line, so it’s a huge boost all round to get it done.

“He’s a tough kid and doesn’t take a backwards step. Some Championship clubs were keen and even in his first year with us Toronto were looking at him, but he is one of Matt’s (Calland – coach) lads and came through Mayfield under him, so I don’t think there was any danger of him going elsewhere. He just needed to be able to commit to us.”

+++++

HUNSLET coach Alan Kilshaw has confirmed that anyone who didn’t feature in Sunday’s Challenge Cup game against Keighley Cougars will get the chance to run out against Leeds this weekend.

The South Leeds side host the Rhinos in the annual Harry Jepson Trophy match on Sunday with Kilshaw glad of the opportunity to see everyone in action before the season starts in late March.

“Finally having a couple of games means the lads can put into practice the things we’ve been working on under game conditions,” said Kilshaw.

“With the way everyone has been training it didn’t make my squad selection for Sunday an easy job. I could probably have picked any number of different combinations for the 27 or 28 players we have.

“Everyone has trained really well but, in the end, we went for a bit more experience and some players we’ve seen a bit more of than others.

“But those who didn’t feature will play against Leeds. As disappointed as they were to miss out against Keighley, they’ll get a chance to show me what they can do this weekend.

“If we can see everyone in action before our next game, we’ll get a better idea of our best 17.

“It’s usually good for teams to win a couple of friendlies to add a bit of confidence, but for me there is more onus on giving everyone an opportunity to put themselves in the frame for round one and giving everyone the get some match fitness and sharpness.”

One player who didn’t make the game, and will also be unavailable this weekend, is Matty Stableford, who suffered a broken hand in training during the week.

“Matty took the bang on Wednesday so he’ll be out for three to four weeks,” added Kilshaw.

“It is a blow because he’s one we brought in from Oulton and he has been really good and would have featured against Keighley.

“But he’s really the only injury we’ve got and we have some good strength in depth, so it gave someone else an opportunity.

“The one benefit with it being his hand is that he can still run and still go on the bike, so he shouldn’t lose any fitness. It will just be the weights and the skill work he can’t do so he should be okay for the time the season starts.”

+++++

KEIGHLEY COUGARS coach Rhys Lovegrove admits he selected his squad to face Hunslet on Sunday based on two main criteria.

In previous years clubs have gone into their first competitive game on the back of a handful of pre-season fixtures, showing coaches exactly which individual players are in the strongest position for the opening matchday 17.

However, with the League 1 season not starting until March, most League 1 games have yet to play any friendlies yet, leaving Lovegrove with some difficult calls to make.

“We did go into the game a little bit blind when it came to naming our squad,” said Lovegrove.

“But we said from the outset that we would set some fairly simple parameters in terms of team selection.

“The first was fairly obviously based on medical grounds. So we spoke to the conditioners and medical team and asked who was safe to play, and who was physically ready and capable of playing in such an early stage of the pre-season for us.

“A few players dropped off but there are no major worries. We started back quite late and there are still a couple who aren’t fit to play yet.

“The second part was looking at who had attended most sessions, who has represented the culture we’re trying to create the most. With Christmas and work commitments, not every player can jump in head first at every session at this stage of the year, so a couple more dropped away at that point.

“We were then looking at picking the squad from the players that were left over.

“That certainly allowed me to have a better plan and idea of the team, because those criteria got us down to around 19 or 20 players, so it was a bit easier to select from that.”

+++++

SWINTON LIONS coach Allan Coleman believes his squad can take a lot out of a planned training session with Wigan Warriors this week.

The Lions got their competitive season underway with a Challenge Cup clash against West Wales Raiders on Sunday. But with the League campaign not getting underway until late March, there is still plenty of work to do.

“Matty Peet (Wigan coach) has invited us down there to do some work with his players behind closed doors, which will be really good for our boys,” said Coleman.

“Even though we don’t have a game at the weekend we’ll still be actively going up against quality opposition, even though it’s not in a game scenario.

“I’m a big believer that you never stop learning and as a coach I want to be able to pick as many brains as I can. I want to watch and learn from different people.

“As much as it’s an honour for us to go and work with Wigan, one of the best clubs in the country, if not the world, hopefully they can take something from it too.

“We’re going to be defending against world-class players and attacking them too and I feel we can grow in confidence from that.

“If we do some good stuff against Wigan, we can take that with us on our journey in League 1. But if we get caught or undone by somethings then we can address them and work on them.”

+++++

OLDHAM‘s experienced stand-off Martyn Ridyard went into Sunday evening’s Challenge Cup tie needing just four goals to reach 1,000 for his career.

The 35-year-old landed four goals from four attempts in the pre-season draw against Wakefield, but official RFL and club stats only include points scored in competitive cup and league games, leaving Sunday’s clash as his first chance to hit the personal milestone.

Ridyard has scored most of his goals in his two-spells at Leigh Centurions, kicking a total of 850, including 12 field-goals, between 2009 and 2017, and again in 2019. He added 59 at Featherstone, 26 at Huddersfield, one field-goal at Rochdale in the ill-fated 2020 season before kicking 60 goals, included one field-goal, for Swinton Lions last year.

Ridyard had previously been named as captain by coach Stuart Littler, with Luke Nelmes as vice-captain, but it has now also been confirmed that Tom Spencer, David Hewitt and Jordan Andrade will make up a five-man leadership group for the new season.

“I’m looking to those five to set standards and I know they will,” said Littler.

“They’re sort of go-betweens who any of the other lads can go to with questions, worries or concerns if they would rather approach other players before me or Brendan (Sheridan – assistant coach).

“We’re all in this together and we’re all as one, but the group leaders are exactly that – leaders on and off the field.

“We can all challenge each other, and that involves Brendan and me, like all the other lads, and the more we do it the more likely it is we will become a formidable force.

“We can all of us learn lessons, and that involves both me and Brendan, and the leadership group will be a big part of that.”

+++++

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS halfback Jordy Gibson believes there is no reason why the club can’t go even better this year after a third-place finish in 2021.

The 29-year-old is entering his second full season with the club after having stepped up from the amateur game and he believes the Crusaders’ new recruits this year can only bolster what the club already had.

“We’ve got quite a few new players so it’ll be good to see how they go,” Gibson told the club website.

“The pre-season attitude has been fantastic and I believe they’ll fit in perfectly to what we’re trying to do at the Crusaders.

“We’ve had a tough pre-season and everyone’s bought into what Muzza (coach Anthony Murray) and the coaching staff wanted us to do.

“Last season showed how well everything worked when we stuck to our structures and I think it’s just a case of doing the same and working hard for each other.

“If we turn up with the right attitude each week, we know we won’t be far off.”

+++++

DONCASTER winger Misi Taulapapa has praised the next generation of players coming through at the club.

Coach Richard Horne has brought in several young players in the last couple of years and the veteran back is happy to continue to play a part in their development.

Despite turning 40 earlier this month, Taulapapa was encouraged to pull the boots on again this year because of the players around him.

“One of the talks we had at the end of last year was about keeping that foundation of the squad together and bring in some new fellas,” said Taulapapa.

“I’m loving it. The young guys who are coming through are wanting to learn and they listen.

“Having them around sometimes makes me feel a bit younger, but I know I’m not. But I also have the privilege of being around some good, young players who ask question and who I can help out.

“It’s always good working with the younger fellas and trying to give them a few heads ups and passing on a bit of wisdom.”

+++++

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have retained the services of Scotland International Dave Scott, who will remain in his role as a player and assistant coach.

Scott joined the club from Batley ahead of the 2021 season and made an immediate impact on and off the field, scoring ten tries in 17 appearances as well as passing on his knowledge to some of the younger members of the squad.

“Dave is a talisman, he is one of our standout performers on the pitch and added a new dimension in his halfback role,” said Hurricanes chief executive Alan Robinson.

“He led us forward in many ways especially in games against tough opponents when we dug deep and turned the tables late on.

“His leadership and experience also transferred off the field and he won the heart of many fans.

“His re-signing is hugely important and exciting as, coupled with some of our other new signings, it gives us a level of experience in the squad we have never had before.

“I can’t wait to see everyone in action over the coming months.”

+++++

LONDON SKOLARS coach Joe Mbu has linked back up with former player Sam Wellings, who has re-joined the club on a one-year deal.

The 32-year-old was at the club in Mbu’s previous spell as coach, scoring three tries in 24 appearances between 2013 and 2014, and primarily operates at second row.

Wellings went straight into the squad for Saturday’s Challenge Cup clash with London Chargers and Mbu is confident he will play a big role for the club this year.

“Sam is another good addition who will be a key part of the coaching teams plans for the season ahead,” said Mbu.

“He has a good pair of hands and will bring plenty of power.”

+++++

CORNWALL have taken their squad for their inaugural season in League 1 to eight, with the signings of two more local players that impressed in the recent trial.

Sam Snell and James Collings have both played the bulk of their careers in Rugby Union but do have some experience in the 13-a-side. Snell has previously played League whilst serving in the forces, along with appearances for Cornish side Saltash Essayons and the Cornwall county side too, while Collings, who was born in Cumbria but moved to the West Country as a youngster, has represented Somerset Vikings in the past as well as taking part in a tour of Ireland with the South of England side.

Cornwall coach Neil Kelly is excited by what both players bring to the squad, tipping Collings to make a real impact on the team.

“The signing of Sam further enhances our Cornish contingent at the club,” said Kelly.

“I am really looking forward to working with him during our pre-season and then when the serious stuff starts in April.

“He is another versatile footballer that will give us some go-forward when attacking and strength in defence too.

“I see James as a really important addition for our squad. He’s a versatile footballer who has played at six but he can also play at loose forward.

“Those two positions are vital in any Rugby League side and we could see James having a growing influence on our team as the season progresses. He impressed in our player trial and is willing to commit despite being based in Somerset.

“Although he has played most of his career as a rugby union player, I am confident that he has the talent to transfer into league. His off-field attitude has impressed the club too and I think we have signed a player that will fit into the group well.”

+++++

WEST WALES RAIDERS will be close to completing their squad after confirming twelve players ahead of their Challenge Cup tie with Swinton Lions.

Of those twelve players, seven featured for the club last season, four are brand new faces at Stebonheath Park, while one returns after a couple of years away.

Dai Evans, Harry Boots, Callum Mulkeen, Alan Pope and Michael Holden, along with the Badham twins – Ewan and Ieuan have re-signed for the club, while Dan Maiden, who last turned out for the Raiders in 2019, also returns.

The new faces include former Newcastle Thunder Under-19s player Luke Broster, England Students international Josh Frost, Southern England Students representative George Orris and former Loughborough University winger Dan Wilde.

