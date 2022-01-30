Betfred Championship news round-up

BRADFORD BULLS coach John Kear says his side’s derby against Leeds, which drew 7,237 to Odsal, added to his club’s desire to get back to Super League for the first time since 2014.

The Rhinos won the pre-season game 30-12, but Kear was happy with most of the Bulls’ performance, as well as the attendance.

“It was brilliant to see a good crowd in; the atmosphere was great,” he said.

“It does provide a reminder of just how much we’d like to get promoted, but of course there are six or even sides all wanting the same thing.”

Experienced Kear is going into his fifth season in charge and he is aiming to build on 2021, when Bradford reached the play-offs.

And he believes a pre-season which also included home games against two of his former clubs Batley and Hull, has provided a good foundation.

“Other than a few injuries, we got all wanted out of it,” he explained.

“I was pleased with the Leeds game, especially the part before we brought a lot of younger lads on.

“They had a lot of possession, but there were periods when we showed a lot of resolve and hard work to keep them out.

“At one point they had seven sets to one but didn’t break us.”

Leeds fielded hooker Corey Johnson, prop Muizz Mustapha and backrower Jarrod O’Connor, who are all due to spend time on loan to Bradford this year.

“I thought all three of them were good,” added Kear.

“O’Connor’s workrate blew me away. In the first half I thought we were playing against six O’Connors.

“And I thought (regular hooker) George Flanagan put his hand up and said to Corey ‘You’re not taking my spot’.

“Corey can also play in the halves, which he did against us when he was at York last season.

“But then Billy Jowitt has got better and better with each pre-season game.”

+++++

HALIFAX PANTHERS coach Simon Grix is backing Brandon Moore to produce another big campaign after naming the Cumbrian hooker in a three-strong leadership group.

Last year’s skipper will be joined by fellow forwards Jacob Fairbank and Adam Tangata and Grix is happy with the new arrangement.

“In modern sport, captaincy has tended to shift from a sole leader to a group, and I have decided to share the responsibility,” said Grix.

Former Castleford man Moore said: “We have some really experienced players and people with real leadership qualities.

“I was proud to be skipper last season and I am really happy that I now get to co-captain with Bob Fairbank and Adz Tangata.”

Fairbank joined his hometown club from Huddersfield in 2015, while Cook Islands international Tangata is in his third spell, having moved from Wakefield in April.

“Bob is part of the furniture here, a proud Halifax lad who leads from the front with his actions week in, week out,” added Moore.

“And Adz is a huge character within our team. He brings back a lot of experience from playing in Super League and, above everything, he always puts the team first, which is what we are about here.”

Despite a bicep problem, Moore played in all 24 games last year as Halifax made the play-off semi-finals.

“It was a significant injury, but he played big minutes without complaint,” explained Grix.

“It took its toll and I don’t think we saw the best of him, and because of it he wasn’t able to work on his game because he just had to roll his sleeves up and move on to the next one.

“Hopefully that won’t happen this season and, with a bit of luck, we can see Brandon full of energy.”

Halifax have taken their former fullback Joe Martin on trial.

The 26-year-old made 17 appearances for Championship rivals Dewsbury last season.

He has also played for Oldham and community club Siddal.

+++++

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS coach Brian McDermott wants life to be uncomfortable for his players this year.

Rovers have made another three signings – Melbourne Storm halfback Ryley Jacks, North Devils frontrower Ben Mathiou and his old Leeds prop Adam Cuthbertson – to bring their player pool up to 28.

It’s a big statement of intent from the ambitious Yorkshire club, who had already recruited star centre Joey Leilua from the NRL and Samoan second rower Jesse Sene-Lefao from Castleford in the wake of last year’s Million Pound Game defeat by Toulouse.

And McDermott, who guided Toronto to promotion from the Championship in 2019, explained: “It makes it really uncomfortable for everybody in the squad getting a shirt – this isn’t a squad with obvious choices.”

Canada international Jacks, 29, has made 48 appearances in the NRL, scoring eleven tries, in two spells at Melbourne either side of a year at Gold Coast Titans.

“Ryley is a great addition to the squad – a leading halfback,” said McDermott, who also has Tom Holmes, Dane Chisholm, Morgan Smith and Bayley Gill on his roster.

Mathiou, the 26-year-old son of former Leeds prop Jamie Mathiou, spent last year at Queensland Cup champions Norths Devils.

“Looking at the footage, he’s going to blend into the squad,” added the Featherstone chief.

Cuthbertson, 36, was a key part of McDermott’s all-conquering Leeds squad, having been signed from Newcastle Knights in 2015.

He spent last season at York, making 15 appearances, and with coaching experience in the women’s game, will assist McDermott and his right-hand man Ian Hardman.

“I’m pleased to have got Adam on board. He comes to us as both player and coach, with experience with the women’s teams of both Leeds and York,” said his boss.

“He’s demonstrated to me quite clearly that he’s got a big year in him. He’s fired up and raring to go for one final challenge.”

+++++

LEIGH CENTURIONS winger Kieran Dixon knows what it takes to win promotion from the Championship and he reckons the Centurions have the right attributes.

The former England Knights international went up with London Broncos in 2018.

He was part of the team that shocked Toronto by winning 4-2 in the Million Pound Game in Canada, thanks to the boot of Jarrod Sammut.

While halfback Sammut is now at Barrow, who have won promotion to the second tier, Dixon, 29, is at Leigh, who have been relegated but are targeting a quick top-flight return.

He became the 22nd member of Adrian Lam’s squad, and 17th new addition, when he penned a one-year deal after a trial period.

Leigh director of rugby Chris Chester knows what he’s getting from Dixon, who scored eleven tries and kicked 77 goals in 20 appearances for York last year.

He signed him when he was coach of Hull KR, for whom the North Londoner played in 2015 and 2016.

“He’s a match-winner who brings versatility to the squad in that he can play anywhere in the outside backs and has a high percentage goal-kicking record also,” explained Chester.

“He backed himself to come in on trial, train with the squad and build up his fitness and strength.

“Both Adrian and I were pleased by and impressed with the progress he made in order to get a contract.”

Dixon, who had two spells at London Broncos and played three times for England Knights during the first of them, said: “I was delighted to get sorted out and be playing in a full-time environment again.

“I enjoy scoring tries and I also enjoy the responsibility of goal-kicking.

“There is a great team spirit here and I am really looking forward to pulling on a Leigh jersey and helping the club succeed.”

Leigh have been linked with Anthony Gelling, the Cook Islands back who played six times for them last year.

+++++

SHEFFIELD EAGLES second rower Joel Farrell says taking on the Eagles’ vice-captaincy provides the perfect career progression.

The 27-year-old, who is his fourth season at the club, will be deputy to experienced halfback Anthony Thackeray.

Farrell, whose teammates include younger brother Izaac, 24, played for both Dewsbury and Batley before joining Sheffield, where his father, former England and Wales forward Anthony, played between 1990 and 1996.

Both he and his brother are Jamaica internationals – they played alongside each other in the 30-30 draw with Scotland at Featherstone in October – and are eyeing a place in this year’s World Cup squad.

But club rugby is Joel’s first priority and he is focused on his new role and helping Mark Aston’s men improve on last year’s twelfth-placed finish.

The stalwart coach has overseen another squad rebuild.

“It’s probably the toughest pre-season I’ve ever had,” reported Farrell. “Some of the boys who have come in are ridiculously fit. They’re keen and ready to play. There should be good competition for places.

“I want to compete, I want to play and show people what I can do, and I want to see what the rest of the boys can do.”

Thackeray, 35, recently revealed this will be his last season as a player, and Farrell, who was also with him at Dewsbury in 2014 and 2015, wants to help him sign off in style.

“I’ve been around Thacks a lot and I can’t say a bad word about him,” he explained.

“He’s probably the best halfback I’ve played with and he’s one of the best blokes I’ve ever met.”

Sheffield have altered the kick-off of their first match back at the Olympic Legacy Park in the city.

The Good Friday (April 15) meeting with London Broncos will now start at 7pm to avoid a clash with that afternoon’s football match between Sheffield United and Reading.

+++++

WORKINGTON TOWN are ready for the challenge of the Championship, according to new Chairman John Pleasants.

The 68-year-old took over the role on an interim basis when Les Smallwood stood down last month.

Now the retired commerce specialist and ex-rugby union player and local-league cricketer has the reins going forward and is aiming to help establish promoted Town back in the second tier while driving forward the project to create a new stadium.

A lifelong supporter of all sport in Workington who played union for the Zebras club, Pleasants moved back after retiring as the global commercial director of General Electric’s pharmaceutical division.

“I’ve always been a sports nut, both playing and watching, and to be in my current position is a dream come true, although I don’t underestimate the challenge,” he said.

“I believe firmly that we need a new stadium for Town and the Reds (Workington Football Club) if we are to develop fully the potential of both.

“I’m a member of the Sports Village project team, so definitely at the sharp end of the process to make the current vision for a stadium and community pitch a reality.

“I think I have the business skills and management experience to make a significant contribution as Town Chairman.”

Workington ended a five-year League 1 stint by winning last-year’s play-offs under coach Chris Thorman.

And Pleasants added: “This season will be a real challenge, but we are up for the fight.

“Success for me this year is firstly survival, and with the wind in the right direction, and good home crowds, to finish in the top half of the table.”

Workington have re-signed Ireland hooker Dec O’Donnell.

The 23-year-old scored five tries in 13 appearances last season before agreeing a two-year deal with London Broncos.

However, he was released by the capital club after failing to settle and is now back at Derwent Park.

+++++

YORK CITY KNIGHTS coach James Ford has completed ten years’ service at the club.

And new owner Clint Goodchild says he wants the 39-year-old, who first arrived as a player in 2011 and took the first-team reins in 2015, to be around for another decade.

The Australian businessman has bought the City Knights from Jon Flatman, who brought York back from the brink of extinction in 2016.

With Flatman and Ford working closely together, the club made huge progress.

They won promotion from League 1 on the back of rising attendances, finished third in the Championship in 2019 and moved into the new LNER Stadium last year, when they also played at Wembley in the 1895 Cup final.

Goodchild wants to forge a similar partnership as he bids to keep the Knights on an upward curve.

And his words have come as a boost for Ford ahead of a campaign in which he is seeking a big improvement on last year’s ninth-place finish.

“James is a part of the next decade,” said Goodchild.

“The biggest concern is making sure he has the opportunities to reach his goals as an individual.”

Talking to local newspaper The Press, Goodchild continued: “That’s a big focus of mine.

“If we want to compete at the highest level, we need to be able to give the opportunity to players, coaches and staff to go all the way without leaving.”

Ford played for Featherstone, Sheffield, Castleford and Widnes before joining York.

He had spells in charge of the Under-20s and as assistant coach before taking the top job.

Ford turned full-time in 2018, when he also joined the England Academy coaching set-up, and in November agreed a three-year club contract extension.

York have signed former Hull KR Academy centre Brad Ward, 18, on a two-year deal following a trial period.

Halfback Liam Harris has been handed a three-match ban for punching during a pre-season game.

+++++

BARROW RAIDERS coach Paul Crarey is keeping close tabs on Declan Hulme.

The centre, who scored five tries in nine outings to help the Raiders win promotion from League 1 last season, has been troubled by a knee injury.

Having missed the pre-season wins over his previous club Workington and Newcastle, Widnes product Hulme was in line to face North Wales Crusaders after having an injection in the problem area.

But Barrow’s final warm-up game was cancelled due to a combination of injuries and Covid issues for the visitors.

“If the injection doesn’t work out, he may need an operation,” reported Crarey.

“We hope he doesn’t have to go down that route as we have a long and hard season ahead.”

Skipper Jarrad Stack was also due to play against North Wales, having missed the previous two games because of work commitments.

Like Hulme, the Australian forward joined Barrow from Workington ahead of the 2017 season.

Stack, who signed a two-year contract extension in November, scored nine tries in 14 League 1 outings last year.

+++++

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach Craig Lingard says he has some wriggle room if he needs to bolster his squad as the season progresses.

But the Bulldogs boss insists any new faces will have to be the right fit for the club.

Lingard, who guided his side to last year’s play-off semi-finals, currently has a 30-strong player pool.

It includes on-loan Huddersfield back Connor Carr and new signings hooker Oli Burton (from the Leeds Academy), loose-forward Louis Collinson (Castleford Academy), centre Josh Hodson and halfback James Meadows (both London Broncos), fullback Josh Milthorpe (Castleford Academy) and winger Perry Whiteley (York).

Meanwhile, former hooker Luke Blake and prop Joe Chandler have returned after absences of five and three years respectively.

“I’m not actively looking for anyone at the moment, but we’ve still got a bit of space if that changes or if someone comes along unexpectedly,” said Lingard.

“We currently have (forward) Nyle Flynn out injured for what could be a while yet, and if we get other issues, then we may act.”

+++++

DEWSBURY RAMS signing Calum Turner is ready to make the Rams’ fullback berth his own.

The 22-year-old came through the development system at hometown club Castleford and made 14 appearances for the Tigers, scoring four tries and kicking ten goals.

He also had a loan spell at Featherstone in 2019 and joined Newcastle last season, making twelve appearances with two tries.

“It is the perfect opportunity for me with Dewsbury not having an out-and-out fullback,” he explained.

“I really want to get back to enjoying playing rugby and (coach) Lee Greenwood has created a hardworking environment, even though it is a pretty young squad.

“Everybody at the club is trying to improve to get to the high standard needed to compete in the Championship this year.”

Greenwood said: “It’s no secret we have been looking for a quality fullback, so when we knew Calum was available, we acted quickly.

“He has always performed well whenever I have watched him and the players in our squad who have played with him in the past rate him highly.”

+++++

LONDON BRONCOS second rower Max Allen wants to make the most of his chance after being promoted from the club’s Academy.

The 19-year-old student is highly rated by coach Jermaine Coleman, but accepts he still has plenty to learn.

“It’s a big step to the first team, so I’d like to develop my game while playing as many competitive minutes as possible,” said Allen, who joined the Broncos’ development system at 14.

“This time next year I’d like to challenge towards getting in the team every week.”

Allen is studying for a degree business management and marketing at St Mary’s University in Twickenham.

Meanwhile Coleman says he is happy with the current shape of his squad, despite the loss of Ireland hooker Dec O’Donnell.

The 23-year-old has re-joined Workington, who he helped win promotion from League 1 last season, after failing to settle in the capital.

O’Donnell had signed a two-year Broncos deal, and Coleman explained: “He was open and honest about his situation and his need to move back North.”

+++++

NEWCASTLE THUNDER coach Eamon O’Carroll says Josh McDermott’s elevation from the Academy to the first-team squad has as much to do with his attitude as his ability.

The 18-year-old hooker’s promotion – he has squad number 27 – came after Academy coach Mick Mantelli suggested he would benefit from a couple of weeks’ training with the now full-time seniors.

“We were just going to take a look at Josh for a few weeks and then let him return to the Academy, but he trained really well, and speaking to a number of the players, they really valued having him around,” said O’Carroll.

McDermott is from South Shields and, as a junior, played rugby union for local club Westoe, joining Rugby League club Gateshead Storm to stay active during the summer.

He took to the 13-a-side game and joined the Thunder development system at 14, steadily progressing through the ranks.

“He’s a real hard worker, and with the way he moves and his pace, he’s just a natural number nine,” said Mantelli.

+++++

WHITEHAVEN coach Jonty Gorley says new arrivals Kieran Hudson, Geronimo Doyle and Will Evans have all caught his eye already.

Prop Hudson, 21, has moved from Newcastle, Kiwi fullback Doyle, 25, from Swinton, and Aussie back Evans, 20, from Queensland Cup side Burleigh Bears.

All three were in action in the pre-season clash at Swinton after missing the previous game at Workington.

Hudson has transitioned from a winger to a frontrower, and Gorley noted: “Kieran is 6ft 5in, and more than 17 stones, so has some power.

“He’s a good kid and I like his approach. He’s shown up well in training and did really well against Swinton.

“Geronimo showed in glimpses how effective he can be, particularly when he gets good ball.

“And Will showed a great offload. I don’t think he got tackled with the ball. He’ll be a really good asset for us.”

Gorley says that while both warm-up games ended in defeat, they provided important pointers.

“Particularly against Swinton, we simply gave a good footballing side too much possession,” he said.

+++++

WIDNES VIKINGS have landed prop Eribe Doro on loan from neighbours Warrington for a second spell.

The 20-year-old, who played three times for the Vikings last year, will spend an initial month at the club.

Oldham-born Doro is a Saddleworth Rangers product who came through the Wolves’ development system.

He made his Warrington debut from the bench in the 12-10 win over Castleford in September 2020 and has played four times in all, scoring his first try for the club in last year’s 44-18 home win over Leigh.

Former England Youth international Doro crossed for Widnes in their 48-16 Championship third-round defeat at Batley last April.

He had also featured in the previous two league games, against Newcastle and Dewsbury.

“I’m really happy to be back and looking forward to the time I’m going to spend at the club,” he said.

“I enjoyed the environment last year and really got on with (coach) Simon Finnigan and the lads, so I’m looking to help the boys here and do my bit.”

