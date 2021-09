Betfred Super League Leading Scorers

Salford Red Devils winger Ken Sio’s four tries against Hull FC on Monday in the Red Devils’ 42-14 victory have propelled him into joint first place in the Super League tryscoring table. Sio has joined Hull KR’s Ryan Hall, Fouad Yaha of the Catalans Dragons and Jake Mamo of Warrington Wolves in joint first place with 14 tries. Here is the current list of leading scorers from the Betred Super League. They are taken from League games only.

Tries

1 = Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons) 14

Ryan Hall (Hull Kingston Rovers) 14

Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils) 14

Jake Mamo (Warrington Wolves) 14

5 = Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons) 13

Adam Swift (Hull FC) 13

7 = Kane Linnett (Hull Kingston Rovers) 12

Jack Welsby (St Helens) 12

Jake Bibby (Wigan Warriors) 12

10 = Jordan Turner (Castleford Tigers) 11

Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants) 11

Regan Grace (St Helens) 11

Josh Charnley (Warrington Wolves) 11

Goals

1 James Maloney (Catalans Dragons) 93

2 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 72

3 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 63

4 = Lachlan Coote (St Helens) 61

Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity) 61

6 Marc Sneyd (Hull FC) 54

7 Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers) 39

8 Krisnan Inu (Salford Red Devils) 37

9 Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers) 36

10 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 30

Points

1 James Maloney (Catalans Dragons) 210

2 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 152

3 Lachlan Coote (St Helens) 146

4 Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity) 143

5 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 130

6 Marc Sneyd (Hull FC) 110

7 Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers) 89

8 Krisnan Inu (Salford Red Devils) 86

9 Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers) 84

10 Gareth Widdop (Warrington Wolves) 82