Betfred Super League Leading Scorers

Ryan Hall and Ken Sio (above) sit joint top of the Betfred Super League try scorers table after both players scored one try at the Magic Weekend, with Hall touching down against Leigh Centurions in the final game of the event, after Sio had touched down for Salford Red Devils against Castleford Tigers in the Magic opening fixture on Saturday.

James Maloney is way ahead of the goalscorers’ and pointscorers’ charts, although Ryan Brierley is the most successful goalkicker in terms of the proportion of successful conversions, having landed 24 out of 25 for a 96% record.

Tries

1 = Ryan Hall (Hull Kingston Rovers) 15

Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils) 15

3 = Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons) 14

Jake Mamo (Warrington Wolves) 14

5 = Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons) 13

Adam Swift (Hull FC) 13

7 = Jordan Turner (Castleford Tigers) 12

Kane Linnett (Hull Kingston Rovers) 12

Jack Welsby (St Helens) 12

Jake Bibby (Wigan Warriors) 12

Goals

1 James Maloney (Catalans Dragons) 98

2 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 76

3 Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity) 67

4 Lachlan Coote (St Helens) 66

5 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 64

6 Marc Sneyd (Hull FC) 60

7 Krisnan Inu (Salford Red Devils) 40

8 Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers) 39

9 Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers) 36

10 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 31

Goals Percentage

1 Ryan Brierley (Leigh Centurions) 96.00 (24/25)

2 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 93.75 (15/16)

3 Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity) 89.33 (67/75)

4 James Maloney (Catalans Dragons) 88.28 (98/111)

5 Gareth Widdop (Warrington Wolves) 87.50 (21/24)

6 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 83.51 (76/91)

7 Harvey Livett (Salford Red Devils) 83.33 (10/12)

8 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 82.05 (64/78)

9 Krisnan Inu (Salford Red Devils) 81.63 (40/49)

10 Craig Mullen (Leigh Centurions) 81.25 (13/16)

(10 minimum attempts to qualify)

Points

1 James Maloney (Catalans Dragons) 221

2 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 164

3 Lachlan Coote (St Helens) 160

4 Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity) 155

5 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 132

6 Marc Sneyd (Hull FC) 122

7 Krisnan Inu (Salford Red Devils) 92

8 Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers) 89

9 Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers) 84

10 Gareth Widdop (Warrington Wolves) 82