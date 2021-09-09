Betfred Championship Leading Scorers

With two tries against Halifax Panthers on Sunday, Featherstone Rovers’ Gareth Gale (above) has moved into outright leadership in the Championship try scoring chart with 23 tries, two ahead of his club mate Craig Hall.

Hall is the leading points scorer in the competition, but Chris Hankinson is still ahead of him when it comes to successful goal kicks.

Tries

1 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 23

2 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 21

3 Abbas Miski (London Broncos) 18

4 Deon Cross (Widnes Vikings) 16

5 Fa’amanu Brown (Featherstone Rovers) 14

6 = Kieran Gill (Newcastle Thunder) 13

Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 13

8 = Andy Gabriel (Dewsbury Rams) 12

Jack Johnson (Newcastle Thunder) 12

Andrew Bulman (Whitehaven) 12

Matty Marsh (York City Knights) 12

Goals

1 Chris Hankinson (London Broncos) 72

2 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 70

3 Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 62

4 Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 59

5 Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique) 55

6 Izaac Farrell (Sheffield Eagles) 47

7 Josh Woods (Newcastle Thunder) 46

8 = Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls) 44

Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings) 44

10 Connor Robinson (Halifax Panthers) 42

Points

1 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 224

2 Chris Hankinson (London Broncos) 180

3 Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 176

4 Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 162

5 Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique) 126

6 Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings) 116

7 Izaac Farrell (Sheffield Eagles) 110

8 Josh Woods (Newcastle Thunder) 101

9 Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls) 100

10 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 92