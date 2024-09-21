Betfred Wheelchair Super League Grand Final set to take place in Hull

THE 2024 Betfred Wheelchair Super League Grand Final will take place in Hull.

The annual showpiece for domestic Wheelchair Rugby League will be played on Sunday October 13 – the day after the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford – at the Allam Sports Centre, kicking off at 530pm – and again with live coverage on Sky Sports.

Four teams are still in contention for the big prize, with the last round of regular season fixtures this weekend.

Wigan Warriors, who were crowned Betfred Wheelchair Super League champions for the first time last October with their Grand Final win against Leeds Rhinos, are currently fourth in the table.

James Simpson’s Rhinos have already clinched the League Leaders’ Shield – and will host Wigan in their last game of the regular season this Saturday (2pm).

Halifax Panthers are second and like Leeds, guaranteed a home game in the Semi Finals – with London Roosters, coached by England’s World Cup winning mentor Tom Coyd MBE, currently in third.

The Allam Sports Centre has become a regular and popular venue for Wheelchair Rugby League in recent years, as the home ground for Hull FC, and also after hosting Rugby League’s Royal Patron, the Princess of Wales, for a celebration of Rugby League inclusivity last year.

The coming weeks will also see the race for this year’s Betfred Wheelchair Super League Awards intensify.

Shortlists for all three awards – Coach of the Year, Young Player of the Year, and the Wheels of Steel for Player of the Year which was won for the first time by Lewis King of London Roosters in 2023 – will be announced next Wednesday (25 September), with the winners named and presented at Rugby League’s Awards Night on Tuesday October 8.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast